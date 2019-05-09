The Cleveland Orchestra Presents THE STAR-SPANGLED SPECTACLE CONCERT

Today, The Cleveland Orchestra announced program details for the 30th annual free community concert in downtown Cleveland. The Star-Spangled Spectacular, brought to you by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture and sponsored by KeyBank, will take place rain or shine on Wednesday, August 7 at 9:00 p.m. While this annual tradition typically takes place around Independence Day, this free family event will continue the community celebration in August due to the 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game / Play Ball Park activities throughout Downtown Cleveland in early July. This year's concert will be held on Cleveland's spacious Mall B, located at 300 St. Clair Avenue between the Global Center for Health Innovation and Cleveland Public Auditorium. This annual concert celebrates our nation and our incredible Northeast Ohio community with music performed by The Cleveland Orchestra.

The concert, led by guest conductor Loras John Schissel, will include classical and patriotic favorites. The performance is capped off with a spectacular fireworks display.

"We are proud to be Cleveland's Orchestra and to bring together our diverse community through this annual tradition," said André Gremillet, President & CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra. "This opportunity to provide free access to great music in the heart of our city, inspiring people of all ages, wouldn't be possible without the support of Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, KeyBank, and our other producing partners. We are proud to represent Cleveland to audiences across the world, and this free event - complete with fireworks, food trucks, and marvelous music - is the perfect way for The Cleveland Orchestra to show its love for this community."

"The Star-Spangled Spectacular is a must see event that brings thousands together each year," said KeyCorp Chair and CEO Beth Mooney. "As Cleveland's hometown bank, we are proud to support this summer tradition that celebrates the arts and is a shining symbol of the spirit of our city and country."

"Cuyahoga Arts & Culture is pleased to support the Star-Spangled Spectacular," said Jill M. Paulsen, Interim CEO + Executive Director of Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. "Arts and culture has the power to bring people together, and we see that every year at this free summer concert. We are grateful for resident support, which supports this event and thousands of free arts experiences each year across the county."

Pre-concert Activities

Guests are encouraged to gather early at Mall B to enjoy pre-concert entertainment. Starting at 6:00 p.m., a video presentation will play on a large screen beside the stage. From 7:00 - 8:00 p.m., there will be special pre-concert performances by local and regional groups.



More information about the pre-concert performances, food truck vendors, and other activities will be announced at a later date.

Live Broadcast and Streaming

As part of an ongoing partnership with ideastream - Northeast Ohio's innovative public multimedia source - to provide greater access to music and culture for the people of Cuyahoga County and beyond, the Star-Spangled Spectacular will be broadcast live by radio on 90.3 WCPN and WCLV Classical 104.9 ideastream, and audio will be streamed live online at ideastream.org.



Rain Location Details

In case of inclement weather, the Star-Spangled Spectacular will be held at the Cleveland Public Auditorium, located next to Mall B at 500 Lakeside Avenue. The Cleveland Orchestra will announce any site changes on August 7 through Facebook, Twitter, local media, and on site at Mall B. Seating at Cleveland Public Auditorium will be general admission.

Family Workshops

Again this year, Star-Spangled Spectacular Family Workshops will take place in the weeks before the concert at partner locations throughout Cuyahoga County. These free workshops preview the music and help families prepare for this special performance. Dates, times, and locations will be announced at a later date.

Mall B Location and RTA Public Transportation Details

Located a few blocks to the northeast of Public Square between the Global Center for Health Innovation and Cleveland Public Auditorium on St. Clair Avenue, Mall B is a grassy area that is ideal for watching the concert while relaxing on a blanket or low lawn chair.

Attendees are encouraged to take the RTA Rapid to the event. The Red, Blue, and Green lines run until midnight, with free parking at most stations. Mall B is a short five-minute walk from RTA's Tower City Station. Additionally, the RTA HealthLine operates 24/7 from Louis Stokes Station at Windermere to Public Square. Visit www.riderta.com for routes, schedules, and to plan your trip.

About Cuyahoga Arts & Culture

Cuyahoga Arts & Culture (CAC) is one of the largest public funders for arts and culture in the nation, helping hundreds of organizations in Cuyahoga County connect millions of people to cultural experiences each year. Since 2007, CAC has invested more than $182 million in more than 400 organizations both large and small, making our community a more vibrant place to live, work and play. For more information, visit cacgrants.org.





