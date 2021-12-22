Teatro PÃºblico de Cleveland & CPT to Present THE RIVER BRIDE

Cleveland Public Theatre's Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan has announced an update to CPT's 2021/2022 Season. Teatro PÃºblico de Cleveland and CPT will present The River Bride by Marisela TreviÃ±o Orta, directed by Bridgett Martinez, March 17 - April 2, 2022, in CPT's Gordon Square Theatre.

Breakout Session (or Frogorse) will be rescheduled for the 2022/2023 Season. CPT is committed to the play Breakout Session (or Frogorse) and playwright Nikkole Salter, and the actors and artists involved, and is continuing to work with Actors' Equity Association around COVID-19 Safety Protocols. CPT strives to create great art, and simultaneously values the humans creating the art. CPT is devoted to giving this production its best chance for success.

ABOUT THE RIVER BRIDE



Helena is dreading her sister's wedding. The groom, Duarte, should have been hers. And she knows that her sister, Belmira, only wants to escape their quiet Brazilian town for an exciting new life in the city. But three days before the wedding, fishermen pull a mysterious stranger out of the river-a man with no past who offers both sisters an alluring, possibly dangerous future. Amazon folklore and lyric storytelling blend into a heartrending tale of love, grudges, transformation... and the ever-present river, giving and taking away.

PERFORMANCE DATES, TIMES, & LOCATION



March 17 - April 2, 2022

7:30pm, Thu/Fri/Sat/Mon and 3:00pm Sun, Mar 27, Gordon Square Theatre.

Preview March 17. Opening Night is March 18. No show Mon, March 21.

https://www.cptonline.org/