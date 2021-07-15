Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE LITTLE MERMAID Will Be Performed at Near West Theatre in November

The production will run November 19 - December 5, 2021.

Jul. 15, 2021  
Near West Theatre will present The Little Mermaid, running November 19 - December 5, 2021.

With a little help from her underwater friends, Ariel sets out on a wayward journey to explore the life she's dreamed about on land. Away from her overcautious merfather, King Triton, she sacrifices her most precious gift to the evil seat witch, Ursula. Bursting at the streams, our colorful rendition incorporates American Sign Language that will have you singing and signing along to classics like "Part of Your World," "Under the Sea," and "Poor Unfortunate Souls." This vibrant, beloved Disney classic will set you sailing into the holiday season!

THE LITTLE MERMAID is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also provided by MTI.

Tickets are $15 or Pay-What-You-Can. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.nearwesttheatre.org/shows-events/2021-22/the-little-mermaid.


From This Author Stephi Wild