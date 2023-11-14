THE CHER SHOW and CLUE on Sale Now in Cleveland

Playhouse Square announced that tickets to the touring Broadway productions of THE CHER SHOW and CLUE will be available for purchase beginning Monday, November 13, at 10 a.m. Both shows are part of the 2023-2024 Broadway in Akron series, a collaboration between Playhouse Square and the University of Akron, and will take the stage at E.J. Thomas Hall at the University of Akron this fall. Tickets can be purchased by calling 216-241-6000 or online at playhousesquare.org.

THE CHER SHOW comes to Akron January 30-31. THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam Pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW is produced by Big League Productions, celebrating its 30th season of producing and general managing Broadway tours of shows and attractions throughout the world. For more information, visit BigLeagueProductions.org.

THE CHER SHOW will play two performances at E.J. Thomas Hall, January 30 & 31, 2024. Curtain for both performances is 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.

Arriving April 23-25 is the hilarious new comedy CLUE. Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

The New York Times calls CLUE “A very fun whodunit that strikes contemporary parallels on the way to its grand reveal.” The Plain Dealer says the show “finds just the right balance of slapstick and drama,” and TheatreMania says that it “reminds you what a breezy night of pure entertainment feels like.”

CLUE will play three performances at E.J. Thomas Hall, April 23-25, 2024. Curtain for all performances is 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.

For more information on Broadway in Akron please visit playhousesquare.org/akron.