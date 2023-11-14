Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards

THE CHER SHOW and CLUE on Sale Now in Cleveland

Learn more about both shows here!

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards
Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Connor Palace Photo 3 Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Connor Palace
Review: Mary Shelley's FRANKENSTEIN at Cleveland Play House Photo 4 Review: Mary Shelley's FRANKENSTEIN at Cleveland Play House

THE CHER SHOW and CLUE on Sale Now in Cleveland

 Playhouse Square announced that tickets to the touring Broadway productions of THE CHER SHOW and CLUE will be available for purchase beginning Monday, November 13, at 10 a.m. Both shows are part of the 2023-2024 Broadway in Akron series, a collaboration between Playhouse Square and the University of Akron, and will take the stage at E.J. Thomas Hall at the University of Akron this fall. Tickets can be purchased by calling 216-241-6000 or online at playhousesquare.org.

THE CHER SHOW comes to Akron January 30-31. THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam Pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW is produced by Big League Productions, celebrating its 30th season of producing and general managing Broadway tours of shows and attractions throughout the world. For more information, visit BigLeagueProductions.org.

THE CHER SHOW will play two performances at E.J. Thomas Hall, January 30 & 31, 2024. Curtain for both performances is 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.

Arriving April 23-25 is the hilarious new comedy CLUE. Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

The New York Times calls CLUE “A very fun whodunit that strikes contemporary parallels on the way to its grand reveal.”  The Plain Dealer says the show “finds just the right balance of slapstick and drama,” and TheatreMania says that it “reminds you what a breezy night of pure entertainment feels like.”

CLUE will play three performances at E.J. Thomas Hall, April 23-25, 2024. Curtain for all performances is 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.

For more information on Broadway in Akron please visit playhousesquare.org/akron.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Cleveland

1
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; Olde Towne Hall The Photo
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; Olde Towne Hall Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The first wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 13th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Now Accepting Nominations for Canton Symphony Orchestra and Canton Museum of Art and Massi Photo
Now Accepting Nominations for Canton Symphony Orchestra and Canton Museum of Art and Massillon Museum Art Educator Of The Year 2023-24 Award

Nominations are now being accepted for the eighth annual Music Educator of the Year Award sponsored by the Canton Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and the fifth annual Art Educator of the Year Award co-sponsored by the Canton Museum of Art and Massillon Museum.

3
Cleveland Ballet to Hold Auditions for 2024-2025 Season Photo
Cleveland Ballet to Hold Auditions for 2024-2025 Season

Cleveland Ballet announces audition tour dates for its 2024-2025 season. Healthcare and other benefits included. Don't miss this opportunity!

4
Beck Center for the Arts to Present Rachel Spences GOING MEDIEVAL: A YE OLDE COMEDIE in De Photo
Beck Center for the Arts to Present Rachel Spence's GOING MEDIEVAL: A YE OLDE COMEDIE in December

Beck Center for the Arts proudly presents 'Going Medieval: A Ye Olde Comedie,' written and directed by Rachel Spence. This comedy for all ages celebrates fandoms and features 27 talented young actors.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser for MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN at Cleveland Play House Video
Watch a Teaser for MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN at Cleveland Play House
The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night Video
The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category? Video
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category?
View all Videos

Cleveland SHOWS
Yefim Bronfman in Recital: Chopin & Schubert in Cleveland Yefim Bronfman in Recital: Chopin & Schubert
Severance Music Center (3/10-3/10)
Beethoven's Pastoral in Cleveland Beethoven's Pastoral
Severance Music Center (2/22-2/25)
City Noir in Cleveland City Noir
Severance Music Center (4/04-4/06)
Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet in Cleveland Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet
Severance Music Center (12/07-12/09)
Elf the Musical in Cleveland Elf the Musical
Weathervane Playhouse (11/24-12/17)
SOMETHING CLEAN in Cleveland SOMETHING CLEAN
Dobama Theatre (3/08-3/30)
Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto in Cleveland Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto
Severance Music Center (11/24-11/26)
SIGNIFICANT OTHER in Cleveland SIGNIFICANT OTHER
Dobama Theatre (4/26-5/19)
BKLYN the Musical in Cleveland BKLYN the Musical
Near West Theatre (2/02-2/17)
Elgar’s Cello Concerto in Cleveland Elgar’s Cello Concerto
Severance Music Center (4/11-4/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You