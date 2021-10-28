New Production Offers A Local Twist On The Holiday Tradition THE AKRON NUTCRACKER

The Dance Institute at The University of Akron will present the world premiere of The Akron Nutcracker in collaboration with Verb Ballets and the Akron Symphony on December 16 & 17, 2021 at E.J. Thomas Hall.

The magic of Akron in the 1930s will once again come to life, whisking the audience away for an evening of adventure. This twist on the traditional Nutcracker will unify dance with all new stunning sets and costumes augmented by video projections to recreate the sights and sounds of Akron and the world. Envision an idyllic walk down Main Street, visiting Polsky's Department Store, and spending Christmas Eve with the Seiberling family at Stan Hywet. Dancers with The University of Akron's Dance Institute and Dance Program will join the stage alongside the Verb Ballets company dancers for these holiday performances. This production is one of the few in Ohio that feature live orchestration of Tchaikovsky's beloved score conducted by Maestro Christopher Wilkins.



The artistic vision for this new production is led by Verb Ballets' Dr. Margaret Carlson and is produced by the Dance Institute at The University of Akron. A team of local choreographers have been engaged to celebrate the diversity that reflects the rich composition of Akron's community. Young students have the opportunity to perform side by side with professional dancers and musicians. This holiday tradition will bring families the joy of The Nutcracker and showcase Akron's many assets. The Nutcracker is made possible by the generous support of our funders, The University of Akron President Dr. Gary Miller and Development Office.



The Akron Nutcracker, presented by the Dance Institute at The University of Akron, will premiere on December 16 & 17, 2021 at 7:30pm at the E.J. Thomas Hall. Single tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for youth. All guests are required to wear masks in the theatre regardless of vaccination status. Tickets can be purchased through the E.J. Thomas Hall Box Office at 330-972-7570 or online at Ticketmaster.com. E.J. Thomas Hall is located at 198 Hill St, Akron, OH 44325.