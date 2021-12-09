Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Marc Maron Returns To Playhouse Square in May 2022

The performance is at the Mimi Ohio Theatre on May 13, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 9, 2021  

Marc Maron has four hit stand-up comedy specials -including "MORE LATER"(2015) on Epix, and "THINKY PAIN"(2013),"MARCMARON: TOO REAL"(2017) and 2020's"END TIMES FUN", which was nominated for a 2021 Critics' Choice Award, on Netflix. With his landmark podcast WTF with Marc Maron, which averages6 million downloads per month, Maron has interviewed icons such as Robin Williams, Keith Richards and former US President Barack Obama. He also starred in the Netflix original series "GLOW" and has had roles in the films JOKER, SPENCER CONFIDENTIAL, SWORD OF TRUST, STARDUST, and the 2021 Aretha Franklin biopic, RESPECT, alongside Jennifer Hudson.

Tickets can be purchased at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.


