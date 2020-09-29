Jenita McGowan Appointed To Cuyahoga Arts & Culture Board Of Trustees

Ms. McGowan has been appointed to a three-year term ending March 31, 2023.

Jenita McGowan has been appointed by County Executive Armond Budish to serve on the Cuyahoga Arts & Culture (CAC) Board of Trustees. Ms. McGowan currently serves as the Sustainability Manager for Eaton Corporation. Previously, she led sustainability efforts at the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District and served as the Chief of Sustainability for the City of Cleveland.

A former modern dancer and dance educator, she was a company member with several Northeast Ohio dance companies including The Repertory Project, Verb Ballets, Antaeus Dance and Dancing Wheels. She also worked as a teaching artist with Young Audiences of Northeast Ohio (now Center for Arts-Inspired Learning) and Lakeland Community College. Ms. McGowan earned a BS in journalism and a BFA in dance performance from Kent State University. She has a Master's in nonprofit management and a certificate in appreciative inquiry from Case Western Reserve University. She was a Cleveland Executive Fellow through the Cleveland Foundation and serves on the boards of Cleveland 2030 District, Urban Sustainability Directors Network, and the Ohio advisory board of the Trust for Public Land.

"Jenita will bring a unique perspective to our agency because she has both experience in performing arts and deep knowledge of science and nature through her professional work - all of which we support at CAC," said Jill M. Paulsen, executive director of Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. "We are excited to welcome her to our board."

Cuyahoga Arts & Culture is governed by a Board of Trustees consisting of five members who serve rotating three-year terms without compensation. Board members are appointed by the Cuyahoga County Executive and confirmed by Cuyahoga County Council.

All CAC Board of Trustees meetings are open to the public. Learn more and view a schedule of upcoming meetings at cacgrants.org/about-us/board.

