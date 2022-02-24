Great Lakes Theater to Hold Auditions for Actor-Teachers

Great Lakes Theater will be accepting video auditions for non-Equity actor-teachers for its School Residency Program for the 2022-2023 school year. These are full-time, seasonal, paid positions, beginning in August 2022, and continuing through May 2023.



Video submission deadline is Monday, May 2, 2022.



GLT seeks actors of diverse cultures, perspectives, skills and experiences to create an inclusive ensemble to work in the classroom and online, helping students from 1st - 12th grade interpret and better understand classic texts through performance, activities, and discussion.



Video recorded auditions should include one Shakespearean piece and one contrasting contemporary audition piece. Both should total no more than three minutes combined. Please complete this online application, including the link to your audition video in the comments section of the application form. Applicants must also attach a resume detailing theatrical experience.



ELIGIBILITY



All applicants must be non-Equity actors, aged 21 or older. Previous stage experience or actor training recommended. An undergraduate degree (in any discipline), teaching experience or prior work with elementary, junior high or high school age students is recommended, but not required. Applicants must have a driver's license and a reliable automobile. A background check will also be required.

Proof of vaccination and booster for COVID-19 will be required.



Visit: https://www.greatlakestheater.org/work-with-us/auditions



For more information about Great Lakes Theater or the GLT Education Department, visit their website at www.greatlakestheater.org or contact Lisa Ortenzi at 216-453-4446.



Great Lakes Theater is an Equal Opportunity Employer.