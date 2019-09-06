Playhouse Square's Family Theater Day Coming May 2020

This May, Playhouse Square presents a fun day of theater and activities for Cleveland through Family Theater Day presented by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital. Family Theater Day offers children and families the opportunity to experience unique live performances and activities, and enjoy the excitement of a visit to downtown Cleveland in a fun, welcoming environment.

Family Theater Day takes place on Saturday, May 2. In addition to the ticketed theater performances, Playhouse Square offers crafts and additional experiences free of charge. There will be a photo booth, balloon and caricature artists, face painters and more waiting to delight and entertain.

Tickets for Family Theater Day performances are on sale now at the Playhouse Square Ticket Office (1510 Euclid Ave.), online at playhousesquare.org/familytheaterday or by phone at 216-241-6000. Tickets for each performance are $5-15. Tickets for free activities are not required.

2020 Family Theater Day Performances

Erth's Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure

Erth's Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure is an immersive experience that invites you to jump in and explore unknown ocean depths where prehistoric marine reptiles lived eons ago - and maybe live still today! Erth shows are at the forefront of family entertainment, using actors, technology, puppets, science and imagination to create an amazing visual experience that connects young audiences to the real science of paleontology.

Peter Rabbit Tales

Enchantment Theatre Company

"Once upon a time there were four little Rabbits, and their names were - Flopsy, Mopsy, Cotton-tail and Peter..." These famous opening lines of The Tale of Peter Rabbit have enchanted young audiences for more than 100 years with the exploits of a charming hero, who, going against his mother's wishes, has adventures (and misadventures) in Mr. McGregor's garden.

Enchantment Theatre Company, in collaboration with the Estate of Beatrix Potter and Penguin Books UK, brings her captivating stories to life. Using fantastic masks, whimsical puppets, gorgeous scenery and original music, the magical, marvelous world of Beatrix Potter comes alive on stage.

Yao Yao

Brush Theatre

Yao is a mischievous little girl who loves playing with her dad. But every morning Daddy has to dress up in his suit, pick up his briefcase and go to work. One day, Yao, unhappy with her father's departure, grabs his overcoat and accidentally pulls a thread that leads to the start of a magical world of adventure and discovery.

Join Yao on her ingenious journey to find out what's waiting for her at the end of the thread...YAO YAO is a playful blend of reality and imagination, using interactive screen art technology and live music.

This performance is non-verbal.

Yogapalooza

With Bari Koral

Beloved family music artist and pioneering kids yoga educator, Bari Koral leads this highly interactive concert that blends imaginative songs, yoga poses, dance breaks and play. No prior experience necessary and suitable for all ages.

Family Theater Day is made possible in part by support from University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, Kathy and Jim Pender and the Michael Pender Fund, Medical Mutual, PNC, Meijer and the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation.

Family Theater Day at Playhouse Square is supported in part by the residents of Cuyahoga County through a public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture.

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund Family Theater Day at Playhouse Square with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.





