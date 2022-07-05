Cleveland Public Theatre's PANDEMONIUM Goes On Sale This Week

Cleveland Public Theatre presents the 20th Anniversary of Pandemonium-CPT's annual benefit and theatrical spectacular-on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 7:00PM through midnight. Pandemonium 2022's theme is "The Doors of Imagination."

The annual event transforms the CPT campus into a labyrinth of theatre, dance, visual art, and performance in every corner. Tickets are all-inclusive, featuring food from some of Cleveland's most popular eateries, free valet, and complimentary drinks. A feast for the eyes, mind, appetite, and imagination, all proceeds from the event benefit CPT's groundbreaking artistic work and life-changing education programs.

For Pandemonium 2022, to ensure the safety of the guests, artists, and staff, 70% of stages and 100% of food and beverage service are planned for outdoors under tent canopies so guests can celebrate rain or shine. Also, all guests, volunteers, artists, and staff at the event are required to wear masks while indoors.

This year, CPT honors Trina Evans with the 2022 PAN Award, recognizing her advocacy for equity and inclusion, the environment, and our Greater Cleveland community. Trina is the Director of Corporate Center and Chief of Staff for KeyCorp, a leading financial services institution with more than 17,000 teammates.