Cleveland Public Theatre Presents Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi's World Premiere AND THEN WE MET...

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) is proud to present Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi's world premiere production And Then We Met... onstage February 13 through 16, 2020.

On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, doors open at 6:45pm and the show begins promptly at 7:30pm. On Sunday, doors open at 2:15pm, and the show begins promptly at 3:00pm.

Four strangers from remarkably different backgrounds come together and their lives are changed. And Then We Met... celebrates the power of overcoming prejudice and the struggle to balance responsibilities to family, country, religion, and to ourselves. Performing their own personal stories, Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi is a Cleveland Public Theatre program created by, for, and with Arabic-speaking communities. The ensemble of artists is open to all people who share a heritage from Arabic-speaking cultures and a curiosity and passion for theatre. This play is bilingual, presented in English and Arabic with subtitles.

According to CPT's Executive Artistic Director, Raymond Bobgan: "The response following last season's launch of Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi was extraordinary. Ensemble members performed their own personal stories of home, heritage, and culture to sold-out, standing-room-only audiences. This season's production explores our responsibility to our community, our family, those we love and to ourselves. Following the four performances onsite at CPT, we will tour to the Arab American National Museum. The advisory committee and ensemble work with such heart. Inclusivity and connection are at the core of this work - and the Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi ensemble and committee are bravely sharing their stories to create critical change within our community."

According to Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi ensemble and advisory committee member, and CPT Board Member Omar Kurdi: Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi is important because it provides me and members of my community with a platform to be represented properly. Not only do we get to perform our stories, but we get to bridge cultural gaps and change perceptions. Masrah's 2020 production وبعدها التقينا And Then We Met... is a show that digs deeper in our stories and culture. I am thrilled for the Cleveland community to get to know us more through this production.

Purchase tickets at www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501. Group discounts are available-call the Box Office to inquire. (Reserve early! - CPT never charges any ticket fees, ever.)





