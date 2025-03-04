Cleveland Public Theatre Premieres THE BODY PLAY A Comedy About Healthcare

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cleveland Public Theatre will present the world premiere of The Body Play by Madison Wetzell. The play has won and/or been a finalist for several playwriting awards across the country including the Jane Chambers Award, Bay Area Playwrights Festival, Town Hall Theatre (New Voices Series), and LezWriters, 3Girls Theatre.

The play also won The Bechdel Group, New Play Development Reading Series where it was commended for “physical comedy, verbal dexterity (via tour-de-force monologues and one-liners, alike) as well as its implicit social critiques (that we are living in contexts that damage our bodies, relationships and world)…. the play's irreverent subjectivity and feminist instincts, its queer lenses on mind/body dualism, and hilarious critiques of the medical industrial complex as well as wellness cultures, navigated by a complex self. “ They further described the play as “quirky and exponentially relatable…”

Amy, and Amy's body, take us through a physically comedic journey through chronic illness, unresponsive medical personnel, and an unstable healthcare system while questioning the absurdity of being embodied and what it might mean to be a body.

Featuring: Day Ash, Andrea de la Fuente, Kelly Dunn, Rachel Gold, Erin K. Moran

THE CREATIVE Production Team INCLUDES:

Director & Line Producer: Paige Conway|Stage Manager: Kate Beckley| Scenic Design: Ezra August Bender| Lighting Design: Sierra Smith| Costume Design: Amanda Rowe-Van Allen|Sound Design: Angie Hayes

Opening Night (March 29)– Ticket includes free admission to the post-show opening party with appetizers and beverages and opportunity to mingle with the creative team.

Free Bev Friday – Every Friday night at CPT is Free Bev Friday when a selection of beverages is complimentary. Hot beverages like coffee and tea are always complimentary at CPT performances.

Covid-Conscious Sunday Performances (March 30, April 6 & April 13) ─ KN95, N95 or surgical masks are required by all audience members for these performances. Click here for COVID-19 Safety Protocols.

Tickets for The Body Play can be purchased through the theatre's Choose-What-You-Pay policy at www.cptonline.org and range from $1 to $80 with no handling fees. The James Levin Theatre is ADA-compliant featuring a patron elevator and an all-gender, wheelchair accessible restroom.

Comments