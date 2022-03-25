Cleveland Play House Announces 2022-23 Season

Cleveland Play House has announced its 2022-2023 Season, which includes a dynamic and diverse lineup of new American plays. The Tony Award recipient will continue its commitment to producing thoughtful, entertaining, and relevant plays through an eclectic five-play season beginning in September 2022. The schedule includes two world premieres, one inspiring solo show, one darkly funny sports drama, and one contemporary play with exhilarating music. CPH's 2022-23 mainstage selections will include uplifting works from José Cruz González, Ken Ludwig, Charly Evon Simpson, Mark St. Germain, and Lauren Yee.

CPH Artistic Director Laura Kepley says CPH's 107th season is about discovery, growth, and overcoming impossible odds. "Our 106th season saw the return of live theatre in our performances spaces - from Where Did We Sit on the Bus? and Light It Up! in the fall, to finally being able to produce the reimagined Greek tragedy, Antigone this March - we were thrilled to gather with you for our 'Homecoming' season at CPH. Today, we are elated to share with you our incredible 2022-2023 mainstage season!"

Kepley says, "At the heart of each play is a mystery - a missing piece that characters must find through unexpected partnerships, surprising reunions, and daring adventures. You'll experience live music and theatrical magic, travel from the 1860s to 1980s to the present day, and engage with cultures close to home and spread across the globe. And our compelling new season also continues our commitment to telling stories by and featuring artists of color."

The season begins in the Allen Theatre with the heart-warming comedy, American Mariachi, a jubilant, new play with music by José Cruz González that follows one woman's quest to start an all-female mariachi band. In October, cultures clash on the basketball court in the comic sports drama, The Great Leap by Lauren Yee in the intimate Outcalt Theatre. Inspired by Cleveland's past, present, and future, the world premiere of the family drama, I'm Back Now by Charly Evon Simpson comes to life on the Allen stage in February. In April, the Outcalt will become the home of Theater J's production of Becoming Dr. Ruth, a heartfelt solo play by Mark St. Germain chronicling the surprising life of the iconic sex therapist. And the season concludes in the spring with another world premiere that features the triumphant return of a legendary detective, Ken Ludwig's Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Mystery.

To learn more about Cleveland Play House's captivating 2022-23 mainstage season, please visit www.clevelandplayhouse.com.

CLEVELAND PLAY HOUSE

2022-2023 MAINSTAGE SEASON

American Mariachi

By José Cruz González

September 17-October 9, 2022

Allen Theatre

"Familia. Amor. Tradición." These values are at the heart of mariachi music and the community where Lucha cares for her mother battling dementia. So when an old mariachi recording reawakens her mother's memory, Lucha vows to learn and perform the song live. Join Lucha as she recruits band members, tracks down instruments, and stands up to long-held traditions to make her dream a reality. Set in the 1970s and performed with live music and plenty of humor, American Mariachi is a joyous, heartwarming story of family, memory, and the power of song.

The Great Leap

By Lauren Yee

October 29- November 20, 2022

Outcalt Theatre

1989. An American college basketball team travels from San Francisco to Beijing for a "friendship game" against a Chinese squad. Far from friendly, the matchup quickly becomes a high-stakes battle, as the American coach fights for his reputation and his Chinese counterpart fights for his life. Caught in the middle, a young Chinese American player must prove his mettle on the court while unravelling a long-kept secret. Cultures and generations clash in this kinetic, darkly comic sports drama.

I'm Back Now

By Charly Evon Simpson

February 4-26, 2023

Allen Theatre

A world premiere commissioned by the Roe Green Fund for American New Plays. Inspired by Cleveland's past, present, and future, I'm Back Now is a poignant family drama that transcends time and space. At 19, Sara travels to Cleveland to meet her birth mother Elle. As she strives to reconcile the legacy she thought she knew with her actual origins, Sara discovers that she is a descendant of Sara Lucy Bagby, the last woman ever prosecuted under the Fugitive Slave Act. Traveling through time from the 1860s to today, the play weaves together three generations of one Black family in a deeply felt meditation on the histories we carry.

Theater J's Production of

Becoming Dr. Ruth

By Mark St. Germain

April 1-23, 2023

Outcalt Theatre

The triumphant true story of America's Favorite Sex Therapist! Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer changed the way we talk about sex and relationships with her hit '80s radio call-in show, Sexually Speaking. Now, she welcomes us into her home to share the unlikely path she took to becoming "Dr. Ruth." With her trademark wry humor, warmth, and candor, Dr. Ruth recounts her life's many roles: a child escaping Nazi Germany on the Kindertransport; an Israeli sharpshooter in the 1940s; a single mother in America; and finally, the global celebrity sought out by presidents. This life-affirming solo show is a testament to resilience, forging your own path, and the joy of human connection.

Ken Ludwig's

Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Mystery

April 29-May 21, 2023

Allen Theatre

A World Premiere Mystery! Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are back on the case! An investigation into the Bohemian king's stolen letters cascades into an international mystery filled with spies, blackmail, and intrigue. With world peace at stake, Holmes and Watson join forces with American actress Irene Adler to take down cunning criminal mastermind Professor Moriarty and his network of devious henchmen. Five actors play over 40 roles in this brand new adventure that has danger-and laughter!-around every corner.

For the holidays! Back by popular demand!

Light It Up!

By Jason Michael Webb & Lelund Durond Thompson

December 3-22, 2022

Allen Theatre

Welcome to Tinselville, USA! It's this holly-jolly town's world-famous annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, and you are invited to join in the fun! This family-friendly, one-of-kind musical variety show features original pop, rock, gospel, and jazz holiday tunes as well as new arrangements of your favorite Christmas carols. With sing-a-longs, kicklines, and cameos from beloved characters, Light It Up! is a celebration of family, friends, community, and each person's ability to make every day brighter.

***

Additional programming and events to be announced in the fall.

TICKETING & PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Performances for the 2022-23 mainstage season run Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 pm, Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 pm, and select Tuesdays at 7:00 pm. (Titles, dates, and times are subject to change.) Accessibility programing will include ASL-interpreted performances, open captioned performances, audio described performances, and more.

To guarantee seats to all productions, audiences are encouraged to join CPH's new Membership Program and become a season ticket holder. Members save up to 30% off individual ticket prices and receive benefits, discounts, incentives, and perks throughout the season. Membership packages begin at $200 and are on sale now.

For more information about CPH's membership plan or to receive more information about CPH's accessibility programming, please visit www.clevelandplayhouse.com.