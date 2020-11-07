Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cleveland Orchestra Announces Upcoming Christmas Concerts

Concerts take place December 10-20, 2020.

Nov. 7, 2020  

Cleveland Orchestra has announced its upcoming Christmas Concerts. Celebrate the holiday season with The Cleveland Orchestra and Choruses in these annual offerings of music for the season.

The orchestra will allow a limited number of in-person audience members for these concerts. Tickets, $49-$128, are available by e-mail at boxoffice@clevelandorchestra.com or phone at 216-231-1111.

Learn more at https://www.clevelandorchestra.com/.


