Cleveland Institute Of Music Turns 100, Extends Paul Hogle'ss Contract Into 2028

Sending a strong signal that his leadership over the past five years has dramatically propelled the institution forward, the Cleveland Institute of Music Board of Trustees extended President & CEO Paul W. Hogle's contract. This seven-year extension for CIM's ninth president goes through June 30, 2028.

"The strength of CIM's musical training is now underpinned by a clear, collective vision for the future; a highly accomplished executive team; a focus on fundraising to support student scholarships and success; a board engaged in fiduciary, strategic and generative work; and a palpable sense of forward momentum - qualities that Paul's continued leadership will sustain and advance," said Board Chair Susan A. Rothmann, PhD. "CIM enters its second century with incredible energy, and in extending President Hogle's contract, the board has taken an important step to ensure the Institute's future."

Since coming to CIM in 2016, Hogle has overseen growth in nearly every corner of the institution, from student life to facilities to philanthropic support and student scholarships. In the coming years, CIM will expand its digital footprint, launch new programs focused on early-career success and reinvigorate its preparatory curriculum for K-12 students, all while relentlessly driving a lower cost of education for students.

"Birthdays and anniversaries have a way of focusing us, casting into sharp relief all that we've been and all that we hope to become," Hogle said. "CIM's first 100 years were marked by a rich 'who's who' of classical music - names like Ernest Bloch, Victor Babin, Alice Chalifoux and John Mack - this is the proud legacy upon which we are built. As we look ahead, we are adding to that legacy by opening our doors wider to ensure a more representative, equitable student body; by fostering excellence on every stage, in the rehearsal rooms and in the classrooms; by growing our community of supporters and by serving as an engaged, responsive member of the community beyond CIM's campus."