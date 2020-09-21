Cleveland Ballet Performs at ThornCreek Winery

The event takes place on October 4, 2020.

ThornCreek Winery & Gardens will present Cleveland Ballet! Join the company and its preferred caterer, A Taste of Excellence, as they serve a delectable brunch. The brunch will include a complimentary mimosa or glass of wine.

After brunch, you will be seated out in the garden lawn surrounded by lush beauty and tall pines around the outdoor stage. Cleveland Ballet will perform Sinatra and Provocativo.

Tickets are $95 + tax/gratuity. Your ticket will include your brunch meal, complimentary glass, and the two ballet performances!

The brunch menu will be posted soon, so stay tuned! Reservations will fill FAST so call us at 330-562-9245 to reserve your seats today!

Learn more at https://www.thorncreekwinery.com/events/.

