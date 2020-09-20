Canton Ballet Presents Outdoor Production PETER AND THE WOLF

The production will be held outdoors, in a socially-distanced environment.

Canton Ballet presents its first in-person performance since the start of the health crisis. Peter and the Wolf is presented on September 19 and 20.

The production will be held outdoors, in a socially-distanced environment.

Reservations are required in order to accommodate social distancing and you must bring your own lawn chair.

Learn more and make reservations at https://my.cheddarup.com/c/peter-the-wolf-reservations.

