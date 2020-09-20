Canton Ballet Presents Outdoor Production PETER AND THE WOLF
The production will be held outdoors, in a socially-distanced environment.
Canton Ballet presents its first in-person performance since the start of the health crisis. Peter and the Wolf is presented on September 19 and 20.
Reservations are required in order to accommodate social distancing and you must bring your own lawn chair.
Learn more and make reservations at https://my.cheddarup.com/c/peter-the-wolf-reservations.