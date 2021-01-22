Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CPT Announces Virtual Winter Season: ALIVE ON LINE

The season runs February 11—March 14, 2021.

Jan. 22, 2021  

Cleveland Public Theatre has announced its Winter Season: Alive On Line, which delivers on CPT's mission of raising consciousness and nurturing compassion through theatre that is daring, relevant, and socially conscious.

CPT invests in innovation and diversity and has been recognized regionally and nationwide as a leader in the support and development of new work and the amplification of emerging voices, and for producing and presenting work from artists creating theatre outside the mainstream.

According to Bobgan: "Like flowers growing up through cracks in the sidewalk, water rushing through the Cuyahoga River, or dreams that come to us at night, art will find the way."

Alive On Line features intimate showings playing in repertory with limited "seats." Though we cannot gather in person, we can come together as a community to experience and celebrate the power of live art. As theatre artists we have dedicated our lives to explore, nurture, and deepen human connection-unmitigated, direct, and visceral. It is about connection, and more-it gets under the skin and into the heart. Though it is important to remain temporarily distanced, we believe theatre is the place where society dreams, debates, and experiments. CPT's mission has always been boldly aligned with this thinking-theatre is about consciousness and compassion, and we cannot afford to let these qualities atrophy in ourselves or our society.

CPT's Winter Season has been designed as a special Zoom experience. When you come to a CPT virtual performance, you will see and connect with your fellow audience members. Our intimate performances are under an hour, with limited "seats," and conclude with brief post-show discussions. For tickets to CPT's Winter Season: Alive On Line, visit www.cptonline.org.

Visit www.cptonline.org to witness Awakenings, A Celebration of Cleveland Public Theatre, a one-hour TV special presented by WKYC Studios.


