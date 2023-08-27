Beck Center For The Arts to Present Annual CULTURAL HERITAGE EXHIBITION AND EXPERIENCE

Beck Center for the Arts will once again display the artistic work of local artists. Cultural Heritage Exhibition and Experience 2023 is a free visual arts exhibition on view in Beck Center's main building from September 8 to October 29, 2023. Beck Center will host a FREE artists' reception on Friday, October 27, 2023 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm.

Cultural Heritage Exhibition and Experience 2023 includes work by

artists Hector Castellanos Lara, and Regina Dorfmeyer, Jen Cockrell, and Nathalie Bermudez.

Melinda Placko, Associate Director of Music and Visual Arts, shared, "Our participating artists are all based in Northeast Ohio, and their roots run deep into other parts of the world. The artwork shares intricate, visual stories of Guatemalan, Colombian, and African American culture. Join us to experience a feast for the eyes in local painting, sculpture, and photography.”

This exhibition is free, open to the public, and appropriate for all ages. To view this art, please visit Beck Center's Hoffman-Stach Gallery on the first floor of the main building on the campus in Lakewood. Sales are arranged through Customer Service in person, or at 216.521.2540. The Artists' Reception is a free event open to the public in the Daniels' Lounge Friday, October 27, 2023 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm . For more information on this exhibition please visit beckcenter.org.

To find out more about Beck Center visual arts classes for all ages please visit beckcenter.org. Classes are available for registration today.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Beck Center for the Arts thanks their 90th season marquee sponsor, First Federal of Lakewood.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

