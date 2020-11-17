BWW Blog: Interview with Next On Stage Finalist, Andrew Nelin

The judges saved him on week 1, and he made it all the way to the finals

Have you ever felt proud of someone you don't really know? Since I came to BW, I was so overwhelmed with everyone's talent that I instantly created this sense of pride for basically every aspiring artist in the University.

But there's something special about seeing a student representing your school in a nation-wide music theatre competition. Andrew Nelin, senior Music Theatre major from VA, was a finalist at the second season of BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage competition. Watch Andrew's performances here.

Seeing his performances every week was a joy, and hearing the judges' feedback confirmed that this talented guy is going places. You can watch Andrew at the virtual production of SPRING AWAKENING (Moritz cast) Nov. 20th and Nov. 22nd, at his upcoming Senior Recital streaming live on YouTube, Dec. 4th at 6 pm, and hopefully soon at a Broadway stage! So, without further ado, here's Andrew Nelin on his experience at Next On Stage:

IS: What made you want to join the Next On Stage competition?

AN: Submitting for the Next On Stage competition was a great way to get some exposure in the industry and also get some of my favorite material on tape for my YouTube channel and website! It was also a great opportunity to get feedback from Broadway actors!

Andrew in Newsies at

New London Barn Playhouse

IS: What was your favorite performance to record?

AN: My favorite performance to record was my final song, "Belief" by Alexander Sage Oyen. The message of the song is really poignant to me right now because we're in a time where our industry is unable to happen in the way that we know it and I think that song provided a little beacon of hope that I need now more than ever.

IS: What was your favorite part about this whole experience?

AN: My favorite part about this experience has been the outpouring of love and support I've received from my family, friends, and fellow artists. That has been a really nice and much-needed boost of confidence!

IS: What's the most challenging aspect of the competition?

Andrew as Laurie in

New London Barn Playhouse's

production of Little Women

AN: The most challenging aspect of the competition was letting go of the imperfections that I see in my work and trusting that what I have to give is enough.

IS: Could you share the most valuable thing/lesson you've learned from this experience?

AN: The most valuable lesson I'll take away from this experience is to trust my gut instincts, especially when recording a performance. When I get out of my head and perform from my heart, that's when I do my best work.

