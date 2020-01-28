Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra to Launch Second CSO Proof Experience SINGULIS ET SIMUL

Launched in the fall of 2019, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra's CSO Proof series is an incubator for experimenting with new ideas on how we experience classical music. Designed to challenge the constructs of a traditional concert, every element is up for grabs. Programs feature collaborations with a wide range of musicians and other artists not typically associated with orchestras; performances are apt to happen in open or unexpected spaces; multi-media effects are often employed; and, the audience is situated closer to the action, breaking the fourth wall and encouraging a more immersive relationship with the musicians and the action.

The CSO's second Proof experience, Singulis et Simul (loosely translated as "Be one's self, together"), takes place Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 7:30 pm at Cincinnati's Music Hall. Co-produced by the Contemporary Arts Center (CAC), the performance features dancers from the Studio House of HMU who present vogue ballroom culture as the Orchestra plays music by well-known Baroque composers (including Vivaldi, Boccherini, Rameau, and Scarlatti). Directed by Parisian artist and choreographer Frédéric Nauczyciel, "voguers" from Paris and Baltimore will be joined by those from Cincinnati, including Ian Forsgren, Holy Price, Savannah "Think$avy" Sexton, Apria Celine, Brandyn "Majur" Lambert, Jayy Rogers, Dayshawn Benton, and Jaylah Dorm. The Invincible Marching Marauders of Central State University, led by conductors Ramon Key and Antoneo Davis, will also take part in the performance.

Describing the performance, Nauczyciel says, "The vogue ballroom culture is defined by its celebration of femininity in the African American transgender community, with roots dating back to the Harlem Renaissance. It resonates with the Baroque period. I create a path to explore juxtapositions between Baroque music and urban ballroom culture of vogue, and the street culture of marching bands. I will combine the CSO and performance artists from Paris, Baltimore and Cincinnati-to ultimately transform the concert form, and the stage into an area of accidental proximity."

CSO Proof:

Singulis et Simul takes place Wednesday, January 29, at 7:30 pm.

Ticket Price:

$35

Concert Duration:

85 minutes, with short break

Venue:

On stage at Music Hall

Artists:

Frédéric Nauczyciel, director

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Keitaro Harada, conductor

Michael Unger, harpsichord

Abdu Ali, vocals

Studio House of HMU

(Paris/Baltimore/Cincinnati)

Includes:

Diva Ivy Balenciaga, Dale Blackheart, Blaise Cardon Mienville, Frédéric Nauczyciel, Kory Blacksjuan Revlon, Marquis Revlon, Vinii Revlon, Riya West, Ian Forsgren, Holy Price, Think$avy, Dayshawn Benton, Apria Celine, Brandyn Majur Lambert, Jayy Rogers, Jaylah Dorn

Kinera Revlon, Jason Tompkins, Lisa Revlon, Down to Mars Vintage, costumes

Sylvain Cartigny, music consultant

Lex Nycole, production assistant

Invincible Marching Marauders of Central State University + Dancing Belles

Ramon Key and Antoneo Davis, conductors

The first CSO Proof performance, American Perspective, took place in November 2019 and featured the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra conducted by André de Ridder; composer, pianist Timo Andres; choreographer and dancer John Heginbotham; his troupe, Dance Heginbotham; cellist Inbal Segev; and the Cincinnati Sacred Harp Singers. Luke Kritzeck was the lighting designer; Clyde Scott was the video designer.





