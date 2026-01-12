Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Will Present WHERE WE STAND in January 2026

 tracker
Directed by Candice Handy, Where We Stand begins performances later this month.

By: Jan. 12, 2026
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (ETC) kicks off the new year with the regional premiere drama Where We Stand by Donnetta Lavinia Grays. This solo-theater piece explores the story of an individual driven to the brink, challenging our understanding of  forgiveness, mercy, and who is truly worthy of either. Directed by Candice Handy, Where We Stand takes the stage  January 31–February 22, 2026. 

What does community mean? And what do we owe to one another? In a town running low on compassion, a  mysterious outsider stands before their community to confess a life-altering choice made at the crossroads of  desperation and desire. A gripping blend of fable and modern-day storytelling, this stirring, poetic solo piece invites  the audience to become part of the story, weighing mercy against consequence in real time. 

When I first read Where We Stand, it blew me away and I knew immediately we had to do it,” says ETC's Producing  Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers. “It's about judgment, condemnation, and being right or wrong—themes that  resonate so clearly with our society now. I think our country has gotten to a place where we've forgotten about  compassion, redemption, or the potential for salvation that every individual might find within themselves. The show  has gorgeous music as part of the plot and brings to life multiple characters played by just one person. It's a craft  that some actors have, to do a one-person show and Torie certainly has it.” 

About the Cast  

Torie Wiggins (Man) has performed many solo shows at various venues across the country, including Your Negro  Tour Guide and His Eye is on the Sparrow at Ensemble Theatre. Some of her film work includes A Christmas Melody,  starring and directed by Mariah Carey and The Old Man and the Gun with Robert Redford and Danny Glover. She  has performed with and directed at many local theatres, appearing on the stages at Know Theatre of Cincinnati, 

Human Race Theatre Company, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, and Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. She has also  worked with WAM Theatre in The Berkshires and The Resident Acting Company in New York City. 

Production team: Brian c. Mehring (Resident Scenic & Lighting Designer), Jason Alexander Holmes (Music Director),  Dr. Daryl L. Harris (Costume Designer), Robert Carlton Stimmel (Sound Designer), Shannon Rae Lutz (Properties  Curator & Design Assistant), and Jacob Dowell (Technical Director). Production Stage Manager is Lexi Muller.  Assistant Stage Manager is Maddi O'Connell. 

Tickets

Performances Tuesday-Saturday at 7:30 pm; Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 pm. A complete calendar of performances  is available at www.ensemblecincinnati.org

Tickets start at $22 for adults; student tickets are $29; and children are $27. Half-Price Rush Tickets: All remaining  tickets for the current day's performance(s) are available two hours prior to each show time for half-price (discount  only applies to adult tickets) when purchasing by phone or in person. 




