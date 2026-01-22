Know Theatre Of Cincinnati To Present Sixteenth Season Of SERIALS

🎭 NEW! Cincinnati Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cincinnati & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Know Theatre of Cincinnati will present the sixteenth season of SERIALS, its new works series spotlighting original short-form plays by local playwrights. The season will run across five Monday nights—January 26, February 9 and 23, and March 9 and 23, 2026—at the Know Theatre Underground Cabaret Stage.

Each SERIALS evening will feature five new 15-minute episodes performed live. This season includes nine new plays selected from a record number of submissions: six “regularly scheduled programs” whose storylines unfold over multiple episodes, and three “guest star” works presented as one-night-only episodes.

The six regularly scheduled programs are The Stairwell, or Where I Cry by Remy Elton-Alexander; Your FBI Agent by Emily Borst; To Hell and Paperback by Zoë Peterson; Adventures in Afterlife by Chance Kilgour and Sydney Vollmer; Feld by Dylan Delroy Davis; and Small Town Gossip by Micha O’Connor. Guest star presentations include OUTCOMES (Or How To Ruin A Saturday Night) by Brantley Georgia; Waiting for Mallow by Victoria Dickman-Burnett; and Ohio Girls by Tessa D’Errico and Anna Kahle.

At the conclusion of the five-week run, audiences will vote for the project they would like to see developed into a full production, which will receive a weekend run on the Know Theatre Cabaret Stage.

The season is helmed by Alexx Rouse and Zach Robinson of A to Z Productions, who serve as hosts and artist support for the series. SERIALS Season 16 is supported by the Morse and Betty Johnson Foundation & Jackson Short, along with contributions from the ArtsWave Campaign.

Performances begin at 7:00 p.m., with the Know Theatre bar opening one hour prior to curtain. Single tickets are $15 plus a service fee, with season passes available. Admission to SERIALS is also included with a Know Theatre Mainstage Season Subscription.