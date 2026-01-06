Carisa Hendrix to Bring Lucy Darling's SIMPLY DARLING Tour to the Aronoff Center

🎭 NEW! Cincinnati Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cincinnati & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Carisa Hendrix, the performer behind the glamorous 1940s-style socialite Lucy Darling, is back on tour with her show, Simply Darling, which will make its Cincinnati debut at the Aronoff Center’s Procter & Gamble Hall on Sunday, March 22, 2026, at 7:00 PM. The show is part of the Cincinnati Arts Association’s 2025-26 CAA Presents! Season.

Hendrix first captured the world’s attention in December 2024, when one TikTok clip of her improvisational crowd work skyrocketed to twenty-one million views. Since then, thousands have flocked to theaters nationwide to see the award-winning performer and find out what all the fuss is about. From coast to coast, her shows have sold out in record time, proof that Lucy Darling’s blend of wit, sweetness, and old-Hollywood glamour has struck a chord with audiences.

Now, Hendrix is bringing more sharp-tongued charm to the stage in Simply Darling, a touring variety show that is designed to give the fans even more of what they have been craving – the perfect chance to take a break from reality and indulge in the mischief, sarcasm, and wonder that we all deserve.

After a year of sold-out performances across North America, Simply Darling is Lucy’s answer to her fans’ demand for more. The show is part variety spectacular, part cabaret, and part magic show, but always exceptionally darling.

For more information about Carisa Hendrix and Lucy Darling, visit https://www.carisahendrix.com/.