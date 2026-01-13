Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Cincinnati Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cincinnati & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Tre Taylor - A PIRATE-Y PETER PAN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Tina DeAlderete - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Cincinnati Landmark Productions



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Charlotte Campbell - SEUSSICAL - The Carnegie



Best Dance Production

GREASE - Carnegie



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kathleen Marshall - MYTHIC - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park



Best Direction Of A Play

Torie Wiggins - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIRBRAIDING - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati



Best Ensemble

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Bardes - SWEET CHARITY - Cincinnati Music Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jacob Priddy - FROZEN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati



Best Musical

MYTHIC - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park



Best New Play Or Musical

MYTHIC - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park



Best Performer In A Musical

Monique Churchill - GREASE - The Carnegie



Best Performer In A Play

Darnell Pierre Benjamin - MACBETH - Cincinnati Shakespeare



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company



Best Production of an Opera

TOSCA - Cincinnati Opera



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Koch - FROZEN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jo Sanburg - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Emily Grace Tucker - MYTHIC - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kelly Mengelkoch - MACBETH - Cincinnati Shakespeare



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

FROZEN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati



Favorite Local Theatre

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

Winners can download graphics here.