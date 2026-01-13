Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Tre Taylor - A PIRATE-Y PETER PAN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Tina DeAlderete - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Cincinnati Landmark Productions
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Charlotte Campbell - SEUSSICAL - The Carnegie
Best Dance Production
GREASE - Carnegie
Best Direction Of A Musical
Kathleen Marshall - MYTHIC - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
Best Direction Of A Play
Torie Wiggins - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIRBRAIDING - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
Best Ensemble
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Eric Bardes - SWEET CHARITY - Cincinnati Music Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jacob Priddy - FROZEN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Best Musical
MYTHIC - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
Best New Play Or Musical
MYTHIC - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
Best Performer In A Musical
Monique Churchill - GREASE - The Carnegie
Best Performer In A Play
Darnell Pierre Benjamin - MACBETH - Cincinnati Shakespeare
Best Play
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
Best Production of an Opera
TOSCA - Cincinnati Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Adam Koch - FROZEN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jo Sanburg - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Emily Grace Tucker - MYTHIC - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kelly Mengelkoch - MACBETH - Cincinnati Shakespeare
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
FROZEN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Favorite Local Theatre
Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
Winners can download graphics here.
Videos