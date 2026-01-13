 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 13, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Tre Taylor - A PIRATE-Y PETER PAN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Tina DeAlderete - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Cincinnati Landmark Productions

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Charlotte Campbell - SEUSSICAL - The Carnegie

Best Dance Production
GREASE - Carnegie

Best Direction Of A Musical
Kathleen Marshall - MYTHIC - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

Best Direction Of A Play
Torie Wiggins - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIRBRAIDING - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

Best Ensemble
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Eric Bardes - SWEET CHARITY - Cincinnati Music Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jacob Priddy - FROZEN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Best Musical
MYTHIC - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

Best New Play Or Musical
MYTHIC - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

Best Performer In A Musical
Monique Churchill - GREASE - The Carnegie

Best Performer In A Play
Darnell Pierre Benjamin - MACBETH - Cincinnati Shakespeare

Best Play
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Best Production of an Opera
TOSCA - Cincinnati Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Adam Koch - FROZEN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jo Sanburg - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Emily Grace Tucker - MYTHIC - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kelly Mengelkoch - MACBETH - Cincinnati Shakespeare

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
FROZEN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Favorite Local Theatre
Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

Winners can download graphics here.


