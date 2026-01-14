The UC College-Conservatory of Music to Host MOVEABLE FEAST Gala Fundraiser

🎭 NEW! Cincinnati Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cincinnati & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

UC College-Conservatory of Music will host its Moveable Feast fundraising gala on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. Presented by CCMpower, a dedicated volunteer group of friends, advocates and alumni, Moveable Feast: Illuminate generates essential support for the next generation of performing and media artists at CCM. Audiences are invited to step into a vibrant celebration of artistry and innovation, where they will be immersed in the sights, sounds and flavors that make CCM a world-class creative institution.

libations while sampling bite-sized performances. Moveable Feast 2026 features more artistry than ever before - from orchestra, winds and jazz concerts paired with the dazzling lighting design creations to incredible musical theatre, opera, dance and acting performances. Enjoy interactive experiences, including backstage tours of the CCM Scene Shop and Media Production studios, and learn how to play an instrument with CCM Music Education. Discover the excellence of CCM's student stars with experiences that span the spectrum of the performing and media arts.

This year's event also welcomes CCM alumni guest of honor Scott Coulter (BFA Musical Theatre, '93) and celebrates longtime CCM supporters Patti Myers and Alan Flaherty, honorary co-chairs of the event. Join us for the Coda Afterparty, featuring ice cream provided by Graeters in the CCM Atrium!

Join CCM for a one-of-a-kind evening of artistry, food and celebration at Moveable Feast 2026: Illuminate.

Moveable Feast: Illuminate

Friday, Jan. 23, 2026

6 p.m. | Prelude Cocktail Hour with drinks provided by Topicz

7 p.m. | Overture & Welcome Performance featuring CCM Philharmonia

7:30-8:30 p.m. | Performances & Dinner-by-the-Bite throughout CCM Village

8:30 p.m. | Intermezzo performance featuring CCM Wind Symphony

9-10 p.m. | Performances & Dinner-by-the-Bite throughout CCM Village

10 p.m. | CCM Jazz Orchestra Grand Finale & Closing Remarks

10:30 p.m. | The Coda Afterparty with ice cream provided by Graeter's