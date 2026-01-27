THE OUTSIDERS, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Set for Broadway in Cincinnati's 26/27 Season

🎭 NEW! Cincinnati Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cincinnati & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway in Cincinnati's 26/27 season lineup will feature The Great Gatsby, Maybe Happy Ending, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, The Outsiders, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and Buena Vista Social Club. These shows will be joined by one-week engagements of Boop! The Musical and The Sound of Music, as well as special engagements of ’Twas The Night Before…, SIX, and Hadestown.

Season tickets for the 26/27 Broadway in Cincinnati Season presented by TriHealth will go on sale Tuesday, January 27 online, by phone, and in-person at 11:00am. There will be three convenient ways to purchase season tickets:

1. Select your seats in person at the Aronoff Center ticket office, downtown at 650 Walnut Street, Monday – Friday, 10:00am - 5:00pm.

2. Order online 7 days a week/24 hours a day at BroadwayinCincinnati.com

3. Call the toll-free Broadway in Cincinnati Season Ticket Hotline at 800.294.1816. The Hotline hours are Monday – Friday, 10:00am – 5:00pm, closed Saturday and Sunday.

Prices for the seven-show season subscription range between $290.00 and $995.00 depending on seat location.

25/26 Season Show Descriptions:

The Great Gatsby

September 15 – 27, 2026

THE PARTY’S ROARING IN CINCINNATI!

Based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Tony Award-winning new musical is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth, and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage.

Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

BOOP! The Musical

October 20 – 25, 2026

For almost a century, the Betty Boop character has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty’s dream of an ordinary day off from super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an adventure of color, music, and love in New York City.

Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray, La Cage aux Folles) brings Fleischer Studios’ Queen of the Screen to life with a score by multiple GRAMMY winner David Foster, lyrics by Tony Award nominee Susan Birkenhead, and a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin. BOOP! is the Broadway musical that is perfect for audiences of all ages.

The Sound of Music

November 10 – 15, 2026

For 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn’t just meant to be enjoyed—it’s meant to be shared.

Now, a critically acclaimed North American tour brings the cherished musical to stages across the country to teach a new generation to sing.

Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family captivates audiences with universal themes of love, resilience, and the power of music.

Featuring beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” and “Edelweiss,” THE SOUND OF MUSIC tells the iconic story of a spirited nun who follows her heart and learns to climb every mountain.

‘Twas the Night Before…

December 2 – 13, 2026

Cirque du Soleil’s first holiday-themed family theatrical arrives in Cincinnati this December. ‘Twas the Night Before… is an exhilarating new spin on the beloved Christmas poem A Visit from Saint Nicholas, imagined as only Cirque du Soleil can.

This vibrant acrobatic spectacle features mesmerizing aerial straps, daring hoop diving, gravity-defying hair suspension, high-energy dancing, and more. With something for everyone, ‘Twas the Night Before… promises to create lasting holiday memories for audiences of all ages.

SIX

January 5 – 10, 2027

From Tudor queens to pop icons, the six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st-century girl power.

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and has surpassed one billion streams worldwide.

Maybe Happy Ending

January 19 – 31, 2027

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Maybe Happy Ending tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love.

The production is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade). Don’t miss this wholly original new musical exploring what it means to be human—even if you’re not.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

February 16 – 28, 2027

Be Our Guest at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Disney’s first North American touring production of the beloved musical in over 25 years.

This enchanting tale is brought to life like never before with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes, featuring the Oscar-winning and Tony Award-nominated score including “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Reuniting members of the original Tony Award-winning creative team, this magical production will fill your heart with joy and Disney wonder.

The Outsiders

March 16 – 28, 2027

Winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, THE OUTSIDERS is a powerful coming-of-age story set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967.

Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade, and their fellow Greasers dream of who they might become in a world that refuses to accept them. The musical features Danya Taymor’s Tony Award-winning direction.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

April 13 – 25, 2027

Broadway’s spellbinding spectacular Harry Potter and the Cursed Child comes to Cincinnati in this record-breaking hit and winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Play.

When Harry Potter’s headstrong son Albus befriends the son of Draco Malfoy, an extraordinary journey through time unfolds—one with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for astonishing theatrical magic that will leave you wondering “How’d they do that?” for days.

Hadestown

May 14 – 16, 2027

Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful love story from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin.

Intertwining the mythic tales of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone, HADESTOWN invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back—where doubt battles faith and fear fights love.

Buena Vista Social Clu

June 1 – 13, 2027

Step into the heart of Cuba, where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire and one woman discovers the music that will change her life forever.

Inspired by true events, BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ brings the GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life with a world-class band and a sensational international cast. This musical celebrates big dreams, second chances, and the unbreakable bonds of making music together.