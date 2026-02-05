Cincinnati Opera Unveils New Event Series UNDERSCORE This Spring

🎭 NEW! Cincinnati Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cincinnati & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You’re invited to experience the rich stories, history, and drama at the heart of opera through Cincinnati Opera’s new event series, Underscore. From March through May, audiences will be immersed in fun and imaginative experiences inspired by the operas featured during Cincinnati Opera’s 2026 Summer Festival. From theatrical investigations to topical discussions to lively character explorations, attendees will discover the unexpected connections and relatable moments that make opera resonate.

Cincinnati Opera Presents Underscore

A lively new event series that approaches opera from unexpected angles, inviting audiences to explore its stories and ideas in imaginative and surprising ways.

Underscore: The Importance of Being Oscar

A nearly-true story of Oscar Wilde’s first visit to Cincinnati.

When:

Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Where:

Wilks Studio at Cincinnati Music Hall, 1241 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Description:

Before writing his controversial play Salome, the source material for Richard Strauss’s opera, Oscar Wilde visited Cincinnati three times during his speaking tour of America in 1882. This original one-act play by Cincinnati Opera’s Evans Mirageas and Audrey Chait dramatizes the interview Wilde gave just prior to his first lecture at Music Hall. As interviewed by Samuel Flickinger of the Cincinnati Gazette, Oscar applies his trademark wit to his impressions of Cincinnati, the Aesthetic movement, music, fame, and much more. The production stars Douglas Fries as Oscar Wilde and Chris Logan Carter as the Interviewer, with performances by soprano Heidi Middendorf, tenor Jack Keller, and pianist Matthew Umphreys.

Tickets:

$25 per event; $60 for a 3-event package. Order at cincinnatiopera.org or by calling 513-241-2742.

Underscore: Carmen’s Revenge—An Operatic Murder Mystery

When:

Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

Where:

Second Sight Spirits, 301 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016

Description:

Spoiler alert: Things don’t go well for Carmen at the end of Bizet’s opera. But what if the drama didn’t stop at the end of Act IV? Join Cincinnati Opera for an interactive, irreverent, and operatic glimpse into what comes next for Carmen’s friends and foes—no prior Carmen knowledge required. Filled with clues, plot twists, and live performances of classic Carmen arias, this experience invites audiences to engage with the cast of characters and fellow guests to uncover the truth. Will you be the sleuth who pieces it together and solves the murder?

Tickets:

$25 per event; $60 for a 3-event package. Cash bar available. Order at cincinnatiopera.org or by calling 513-241-2742.

Underscore: The Afrofuturist Salon

When:

Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.

Where:

Artsville, 5021 Whetsel Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45227

Description:

Step into the vibrant universe of Lalovavi, Cincinnati Opera’s bold new Afrofuturist opera, with The Afrofuturist Salon. This event brings together cultural innovators, creative voices, and curious minds for cocktails, connection, and conversation inspired by Afrofuturism and the power of hair, style, identity, storytelling, and legacy. Featured participants include Lalovavi librettist Tifara Brown, wig designer Tiara Jones, and Cassandra Jones, University of Cincinnati Assistant Professor of Africana Studies, as they explore the intersections of Black futurism, beauty, and self-expression. The evening flows into a high-energy DJ set with spoken word and remixes inspired by Lalovavi.

Tickets:

$25 per event; $60 for a 3-event package. Cash bar available. Order at cincinnatiopera.org or by calling 513-241-2742.