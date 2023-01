Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: David Lemrise - PARENTHOOD UNPLUGGED - 4 Chairs Theatre



Runners-Up: Kelli O'Hara - BROADWAY - Chicago Symphony Orchestra, E. Faye Butler - FANNY - Goodman Theatre, Linda Andrews - PARENTHOOD UNPLUGGED - 4 Chairs Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Jennifer Reeves-Wilson - THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Top Banana Productions



Runners-Up: Sarah Makkawy - SEUSSICAL - Uptown Music Theater Highland Park, Christopher Chase Carter - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Mercury Theater Chicago, Chelsea Ward - GYPSY - Theatre of Western Springs

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Julane Sullivan - THE FANTASTICKS - Paradox Theatre Works



Runners-Up: Marthe Shuford - SOUND OF MUSIC - Big Noise theatre, John Stephens - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - The Little Theatre On The Square, Emily N. Brink - FRANKENSTEIN - Oil Lamp Theater

Best Dance Production

Winner: CABARET - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre



Runners-Up: OF MICE AND MEN - Joffrey @ Lyric Opera, WHEN DAY COMES & OTHER DANCES - Ruth Page Center for the Arts, RED WINE CABARET - LiRa Dance Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Clint Hromsco - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - The Little Theatre On The Square



Runners-Up: Travis Neese - SOUND OF MUSIC - Big Noise Theatre, Angie Kells - URINETOWN - Theatre 121, Melissa Crabtree - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Schaumburg Summer Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Craig Gustafson - UPFRONTS & PERSONAL - Riverfront Playhouse



Runners-Up: Elizabeth Mazur Levin - NOW AND THEN - Oil Lamp Theater, Karen Holbert - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs, Regina Belt-Daniels - I HATE HAMLET - Elgin Theatre Company

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: SOUND OF MUSIC - Big Noise Theater



Runners-Up: LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - The Little Theatre On The Square, BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs, NEVER THE BRIDESMAID - Oil Lamp Theater

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Alex Kinokowski - SOUND OF MUSIC - Big Noise Theatre



Runners-Up: Hannah Wien - FAILURE: A LOVE STORY - Oil Lamp Theater, Kurt Lemke - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs, Mark Hunyard - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Stage Coach Players

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Aaron Kaplan - SOUND OF MUSIC - Big Noise Theatre



Runners-Up: Eugene Dizon - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Mercury Theater Chicago, Tom Vendafreddo - IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE - Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Navy Pier, Jackson Duffy & Josh Moore - THE UNAUTHORIZED Peter Johnson PARODY - Northern Town Parodies

Best Musical

Winner: ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - The Little Theatre On The Square



Runners-Up: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Schaumburg Summer Theatre, SOUND OF MUSIC - Big Noise Theater, GIRLFRIEND - PrideArts

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: THE ANGLE OF MERCY - GreenMan Theatre Troupe



Runners-Up: FRANKENSTEIN - Oil Lamp Theater, GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - Goodman Theatre, THE UNAUTHORIZED Peter Johnson PARODY - Northern Town Parodies

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Brittany Ambler - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - The Little Theatre On The Square



Runners-Up: Courtney San Pedro - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Schaumburg Summer Theatre, Tuesdai B. Perry - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Big Noise Theatre, Natalie 'Nat' Renee Savoy - SISTER ACT - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Margie Gustafson - THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Top Banana Productions



Runners-Up: Colin McGonagle - LEND ME A TENOR - Timber Lake Playhouse, Kendal Romero - FAILURE: A LOVE STORY - Oil Lamp Theater, Sean Hayes - GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - Goodman Theatre

Best Play

Winner: FAILURE: A LOVE STORY - Oil Lamp Theater



Runners-Up: BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs, THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Top Banana Productions, LEND ME A TENOR - Timber Lake Playhouse

Best Production of an Opera

Winner: ELIXIR OF LOVE - Lyric Opera of Chicago



Runners-Up: MAGIC FLUTE - Lyric Opera of Chicago, MACBETH - Lyric Opera of Chicago, DON GIOVANNI - Ravinia

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Chuck Erickson - THE ANGLE OF MERCY - GreenMan Theatre Troupe



Runners-Up: Jay Pastucha and Ellen Markus - FAILURE: A LOVE STORY - Oil Lamp Theater, Bob Silton - SEUSSICAL - Uptown Music Theatre Highland Park, Jack Doyle - THE UNAUTHORIZED Peter Johnson PARODY - Northern Town Parodies

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Steven Soria - THE ANGLE OF MERCY - GreenMan Theatre Troupe



Runners-Up: Jay Pastucha - FAILURE: A LOVE STORY - Oil Lamp Theater, Bill Hammock - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs, Nick Colucci - THE UNAUTHORIZED Peter Johnson PARODY - Northern Town Parodies

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Anne Arza - SOUND OF MUSIC - Big Noise Theater



Runners-Up: Tom Ochosinski - THE FANTASTICKS - Paradox Theatre Works, Henry Allan - SISTER ACT - Metropolis Performing Arts Center, Claire Jolie Goodman - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Schaumburg Summer Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Van Ferro - FAILURE: A LOVE STORY - Oil Lamp Theater



Runners-Up: Jami Johnson - THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Top Banana Productions, Stephen Pickering - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - The Theater Lab, Brooke Mummert - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: CHOIR BOY - Steppenwolf Theatre



Runners-Up: JUNIE B. JONES - The Little Theatre on the Square, YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Good Night Theatre Collective, SOUND OF MUSIC - Big Noise Theater

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: The Little Theatre On The Square



Runners-Up: Big Noise Theater, Top Banana Productions, Schaumburg Summer Theatre