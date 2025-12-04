Review: ELF THE MUSICAL at Broadway In Chicago

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Thanks to Buddy the Elf, ELF THE MUSICAL has plenty of holiday cheer. Jack Ducat has large shoes to fill as the beloved film character Buddy, a now adult man raised on the North Pole by Santa (Andrew Hendrick) and his elves— who must then venture into the wilds of New York City to meet his human father. Will Ferrell’s performance in the original 2003 film is embedded in the holiday movie zeitgeist — so it’s a big ask. Luckily, Ducat is magnificent in the role. He captures Buddy’s sprightliness and endless optimism and cheer. Ducat also eschews making his Buddy into Will Ferrell 2.0 — his acting choices make the character immediately recognizable, without feeling like a copycat.



Directed by Philip Wm. McKinley (and restaged for this tour by Dave Solomon), Ducat’s boundless energy makes ELF extra cheery in this national tour. On the whole, I thought Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin’s book was more distinctive than Matthew Skylar and Chad Beguelin’s songs. Meehan and Martin capture the film’s “sincere with a wink” energy in the spoken dialogue. Beguelin’s lyrics are functional, but mainly forgettable.

That said, some songs serve the story well, while others feel like excess teddy bear stuffing from Santa’s workshop. The opening number “Happy All The Time” delightfully establishes Buddy’s eternally cheerful nature — and his slightly out-of-place nature on the North Pole. While Ducat is terrific singing Buddy’s big “I Want” song “World’s Greatest Dad,” the show didn’t need to reprise it.



The catchiest number by far is “A Christmas Song,” a duet and later ensemble number for Buddy and Jovie (Felicia Martis), a seasonal elf employee Buddy meets at Macy’s. While Buddy and Jovie’s relationship remains cringey — as nice as Buddy is, it mystifies why she’d be so interested — Ducat and Martis together are lovely. Martis nails Jovie’s surliness and has a pretty, pure singing tone — though Jovie’s second act solo “Never Fall In Love” doesn’t add to the plot.

I enjoyed the performances from Buddy’s family members immensely — but his Grinch-like workaholic father Walter (Jeff Brooks), his stepmother Emily (Yara Martin), and his 10-year-old brother Michael (Camden Kwok, who alternates with Ryan Duck) are given the most boring songs in the show. I know the writers wanted to establish a contrast between Buddy and his family, but there’s a few too many songs about Christmas either being a nuisance or a wish. Still, Kwok is especially warm and adorable as Michael. He has impressive stage presence and diction for such a young actor, and he’s a nice companion for Buddy.

ELF shines every time Buddy appears on stage — and Ducat radiates holiday cheer. ELF needs audiences to believe in Buddy even more than in Santa. Ducat makes it so easy to root for him and his journey to connect with his family, while still maintaining his unending loyalty to Santa. For audiences who want to see a beloved film character brought to musical life, or looking for some holiday cheer, ELF does the trick. This would be a fun family outing, and Ducat truly had me smiling the entire show — he’s an absolute gem of a lead.

ELF THE MUSICAL, presented by Broadway In Chicago in partnership with Crossroads Live North America and Temple Live North America, plays the Auditorium, 50 East Ida B. Wells Drive, through December 14, 2025. Tickets are $40-$110.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for Murphymade

