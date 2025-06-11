TimeLine Theatre's Chicago Premiere Production Of EUREKA DAY Comes to the Broadway Playhouse

Broadway In Chicago has announced Chicago's acclaimed TimeLine Theatre Company is returning to the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place with this sharply funny Tony Award-winning hit satire of progressivism, parenting, and public health. EUREKA DAY centers on a Berkeley, California school where every decision is made by consensus. But when a mumps outbreak hits, the community's culture of inclusiveness spirals into chaos. EUREKA DAY will run January 13 – February 22, 2026. Opening Night is January 21 at 7:00 p.m. Casting is still to be announced.



At Berkeley, California's ultra-progressive Eureka Day School, every decision is made by consensus. But when a mumps outbreak hits, the school's carefully cultivated culture of inclusiveness spirals into chaos. As parents and board members clash over vaccines, personal freedoms, and viral misinformation, a community built on open-minded ideals implodes. Winner of a 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play, this Chicago premiere presented by TimeLine Theatre Company tackles one of the defining questions of our time: how do you build consensus when no one can agree on the truth?



Acclaimed as “a powder keg of debate, liberal niceties, and hidden agendas” by The Daily Beast, EUREKA DAY is that rare combination—a “gaspingly funny” (New York Magazine) satire that captures the absurdity of modern discourse in ways that are intelligent, insightful, and real.



EUREKA DAY had its world premiere at Aurora Theatre Company in Berkeley, Calif., in 2018. The play premiered Off-Broadway in 2019 and at the Old Vic in London in 2022, before returning to New York City and Broadway via Manhattan Theatre Club in 2024. The Broadway production was nominated for two Tony Awards and won for Best Revival of a Play. It also recently won the 2025 Drama League Award for Outstanding Revival of a Play.