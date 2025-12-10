A JOHN DENVER CHRISTMAS is Coming to Broadway in Chicago's Broadway Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH EXPERIENCE, A John Denver CHRISTMAS starring Rick Schuler returns to the Broadway Playhouse this Friday, for five performances only, through December 14.



A John Denver CHRISTMAS is a magical and intimate experience that will take you back to the '70s when John Denver's music filled the airways. Rick Schuler's holiday show features all your favorite Denver hits including “Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine On My Shoulders,” “Take Me Home Country Roads,” “Leaving On A Jet Plane,” “Annie's Song,” and “Thank God I'm A Country Boy,” just to name a few.



Schuler weaves in John's heartwarming inspirational carols and holiday classics from his memorable TV specials and Christmas albums including “Aspenglow,” “Away In A Manger,” “Silent Night,” “Joy to the World,” “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” “Let it Snow,” “Silver Bells,” and many more festive standards.



ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH EXPERIENCE, A John Denver CHRISTMAS captivates audiences young and old alike so don't miss the incomparable event of the season! You will swear that you're back in the '70s with John Denver on stage.

