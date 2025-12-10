Lyric Opera of Chicago Opens Applications for Ensemble Conductor, Stage Director, and Stage Manager

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center at Lyric Opera of Chicago, one of the world’s preeminent artist-development programs, has revealed that applications are now open for its 2026/27 Ensemble Conductor, Stage Director, and Stage Manager positions.

The Ryan Opera Center seeks early-career candidates for these positions with some previous training and/or experience working in opera, who are eager to learn by being immersed in a high-level professional environment.

The 2026/27 Ryan Opera Center Ensemble contract dates are May 4, 2026, through May 2, 2027 (subject to change), with an option for renewal, as the positions are expected to have a two-year residency.

Applications are free and must be submitted via YAP Tracker; registration can be found at yaptracker.com/register-applicant. Artists from around the world are invited to complete an online application by January 9, 2026.

Select applicants for the Conductor position will be invited to a live audition in Chicago on February 20, 2026. Select applicants for the Stage Director and Stage Manager positions will be invited to virtual interviews in February 2026.

The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center is committed to fostering a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplace and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We prohibit discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, national origin, sex, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, parental status, socio-economic status, veteran status, or any other status protected by applicable federal, state, or local laws. We strongly encourage individuals of all backgrounds to apply.

Singer and pianist applications for the 2026/27 Ensemble are closed. Audition information for the 2027/28 Ensemble will go live in early 2026.

To learn more about the Ryan Opera Center Ensemble applications, please visit lyricopera.org/ryan-opera-center/auditions.

