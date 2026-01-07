The Second City Expands Fellowship Programs to Support Underrepresented Voices in Comedy

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Second City has expanded 2026 Fellowship Programming slate, a yearlong commitment to developing, celebrating, and amplifying diverse comedic talent. Building on more than a decade of fellowship innovation, this revitalized programming plan focuses on creating more performance opportunities, deepening artistic community, and expanding professional pathways for emerging voices in comedy.

Across 2026, The Second City will present a robust calendar of training, performances, workshops, and community events anchored by its two signature fellowship programs, the Victor Wong Fellowship and the Bob Curry Fellowship. Both programs will culminate in fully-produced showcase runs on the renowned e.t.c. stage.

The 2026 programming slate extends the fellowship experience beyond traditional classroom training by offering a range of opportunities for BIPOC artists, students, and members of the broader Chicago arts community. Participants will have access to a professional development series featuring guest speakers, workshops, and networking events, as well as ongoing open community jams and collaborative opportunities designed specifically for BIPOC-identifying students. The slate also includes expanded touchpoints for alumni engagement, supporting continued connection and long-term artistic growth.

Introducing Fellowship Thursdays

Launching in February, Fellowship Thursdays will become a weekly performance home for past, present, and future fellows. Every Thursday night, audiences can expect an evolving mix of improv, sketch, stand-up, and experimental comedy, as current fellows develop material in real time. Alumni from both the Bob Curry and Victor Wong Fellowships will appear regularly, strengthening inter-cohort connections and giving emerging artists new opportunities to step onstage. Most evenings will also include community jams, inviting rising talent to collaborate alongside fellowship artists.

2026 Victor Wong FELLOWSHIP

Audition Submissions Now Open - January 6th - January 16th

Now entering its fourth year, the Victor Wong Fellowship supports the next generation of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) comedic talent. Named for The Second City’s first Asian American performer and funded by Peng Zhao, CEO of Citadel Securities, the fellowship provides a 12-week, tuition-free professional-level program for actors and music directors.

Under the guidance of The Second City’s leading instructors and directors, fellows will train in improvisation, acting, sketch writing, and archival scene study, culminating in a fully produced original revue on the e.t.c. stage in May 2026. Participants also gain access to members of the executive creative team and AAPI mentors from The Second City community.

Ahead of auditions, the Training Center will offer informational sessions, an improv jam for AAPI performers, and an audition clinic focused on preparing the required solo piece.

Key 2026 Dates – Victor Wong Fellowship

January 6th – January 16th: Audition submissions open

January 9th: Virtual Q&A (12:30-1:30p.m. CST)

To register for the Virtual Q&A visit: https://secondcity.zoom.us/meeting/register/QdgTCCnaQ7m6574VaGaB6Q

January 27 & 28: Fellowship auditions

Early February: Participant notifications

February 19 – May 2026: Training period (Wednesdays, Thursdays, Sundays)

Showcase Performances: May 6, 13, 20, & 27 on the e.t.c. stage

To learn more or to submit for the 2026 Victor Wong Fellowship, visit https://www.secondcity.com/auditions

2026 BOB CURRY FELLOWSHIP

Celebrating its twelfth year, the Bob Curry Fellowship is a highly competitive, tuition-free 20-week professional-level program supporting actors, improvisers, and music directors from diverse cultural backgrounds. Up to 12 fellows will be selected for 2026, with training led by The Second City’s top professional faculty.

Since its launch in 2014, more than half of all graduating Bob Curry fellows have gone on to professional opportunities across Second City stages, Touring Company productions, Training Center faculty roles, and global performance contracts.

Key 2026 Dates – Bob Curry Fellowship

March 31 – April 6: Audition submissions open

May 4 & 5: Fellowship auditions

Mid-May: Participant notifications

June – October 2026: Training period (Wednesday & Thursday evenings)

Showcase Performances: October 7, 14, 21, & 28 on the e.t.c. stage