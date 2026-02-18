Strawdog Theatre Company to Stage 12 OPHELIAS in Chicago This Spring

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Strawdog Theatre Company has announced the cast for the final production of its 38th season, 12 Ophelias, written by Caridad Svich and directed by Strawdog co-artistic director, Kamille Dawkins*.

The production features Tierra Matthews as Ophelia, Dryden Zurawski as Rude Boy, Molly Kempfer as Mina, Rafael Gray Lopez as H, Jillian Leff as R, Jared Sprowls as G, and Eileen Dixon as Gertrude.

Understudies for this production are Fiona Walsh Calton as Ophelia (Understudy), Andrew Freeland as Rude Boy (Understudy), Shay Gordon* as R (Understudy), Makari Robinson-McNeese as H and G (Understudy), and Isa Grofsorean as Gertrude and Mina (Understudy).

In this play with broken songs, Shakespeare's Ophelia rises out of the water dreaming of reclaiming her life. She finds herself in a neo-Elizabethan Appalachian setting where Gertrude runs a brothel, Hamlet is a Rude Boy and nothing is what it seems. In this mirrored world of word-scraps and cold sex, Ophelia cuts a new path for herself.

The production will run April 17 - May 24, 2026, with previews April 10 - 12. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm at The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St. Chicago, IL 60626. Tickets will go live at strawdog.org on February 23, 2026. Tickets are sliding scale between $10-$80.

The production team includes Becca Levy* (Movement and Intimacy Director), Maureen Azzun* (Assistant Director), Rose Johnson (Scenic Designer), Chris Stopka (Technical Director), Leo Bassow (Props Designer), Emily N. Brink (Costume Designer), Ellie Humphrys (Lighting Designer), and Heath Hays* (Sound Designer) with Stage Management from Phil Claudnic and Production Management from Shelby Burgus. Co-Artistic Director, Noah Elman* is Producer.

*Denotes Strawdog ensemble member