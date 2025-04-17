The Second City Announces 2025 Victor Wong Fellowship Recipients

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Legendary comedy institution The Second City has announced the recipients of the third annual Victor Wong Fellowship, a program to train and mentor rising Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) comedic talent.

Named for The Second City's first Asian American performer and funded by the family foundation of Peng Zhao, CEO of Citadel Securities, the fellowship focuses on developing the next generation of AAPI talent both on stage and behind the scenes and is the first program by a major comedy theatre to exclusively endow AAPI talent. The fellowship culminates in the Victor Wang Showcase, performed every Tuesday in May at 8pm in the e.t.c. theatre. For information and tickets, visit www.secondcity.com.

The 2025 Victor Wong Fellows, selected for their exceptional talent and unique comedic voices, include Carolyn Hu Bradbury, Cameron Cai, Lauren Hugh, Eliot Huh, Marie Molina, Mizha Lee Overn, Sharon Pasia, Mantra Radhakrishnan, Thomas B. Tran, and Rohan Tripathi.

"This fellowship isn’t just about creating comedy - it’s about creating space. Space for AAPI artists to take risks, build community, and shape the future of the art form," said Julie Dumais Osborne, Vice President of The Second City Training Center. "Through the Victor Wong Fellowship, we’re investing in bold, original voices and equipping them with the tools to thrive both onstage and beyond."

"Comedy connects us by validating our shared experiences and opening our minds to new ones," said Mr. Zhao. "Further diversifying the comedic community will help move this important medium—and the society it serves—forward. We are excited to help bring the unique perspectives of AAPI talent to the stage."

Under the program leadership of Jonald Reyes and Showcase Director Sophia Rafiqi, the fellows will embark on an in-depth master program in improvisation and comedy that will conclude with a series of public and industry showcases. The creative team also includes Zoe Agapinan(assistant director), Renee Hansel (production manager), Kyle Anthony Cortes, M.M (music director) and Dujuan Pritchett (stage manager).

The Victor Wong Fellowship builds on Mr. Zhao and his family’s longstanding commitment to accelerating opportunity and prosperity for the 23 million members of the AAPI community in the United States. Mr. Zhao is a founding board member of The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), which has become a catalyzing force for improving AAPI advocacy, power, and representation across American society. Mr. Zhao and family have convened and funded a variety of other initiatives focused on supporting Chicago and the AAPI community, including most recently The Peng Zhao and Cherry Chen Fund for AAPI Voices in partnership with Kartemquin Films.

The Second City is excited to set the stage for this new era of comedic talent and amplify the voices of the AAPI community.

Experience the next generation of comedic talent at the 2025 Victor Wong Showcase, with performances every Tuesday in May at 8pm in the e.t.c. Theater (5/6, 5/13, 5/20, & 5/27).

ABOUT THE 2025 Victor Wong FELLOWS:

Carolyn Hu Bradbury (she/her) is an actor, writer, and improviser from San Jose, California. She moved to Chicago to obtain her MFA in Acting at The Theatre School at DePaul after earning her English and Theatre Degree from UC Berkeley. Since then she has performed with The Goodman, Remy Bumppo, Jackalope Theatre, and Third Avenue Playworks, as well as appearing on Chicago Med and Chicago Fire. She has studied at The Annoyance and Logan Square Improv and has performed with Flex and Rorschach Baby. She is a DnD Dungeon Master, drama teacher, and amigurumi maker.

Cameron Cai (he/they) is a 2000's, year-of-the-dragon, bi-racial baddie, and he's fired up to be a 2025 Victor Wong Fellowship recipient. His most recent performance credits include Rudolph the Red-Hosed Reindeer (Hell in a Handbag), The Normal Heart (Redtwist Theatre), and The Importance of Being Earnest (Strawdog Theatre). In the fall, Cameron completed Shattered Globe Theatre's Protege Program, another tuition free arts training program, and thus he is grateful for the past year of art, opportunity, and education.

Lauren Hugh (she/her) is originally from Minnesota, she has a BFA in Musical Theatre from the UofM, has performed Off-Broadway in NYC, the Guthrie Theater, and Ordway Center among other prestigious theatres. Lauren has trained with ComedySportz (MN), Upright Citizens Brigade (NYC) and completed the Conservatory Program at SC. Lauren is an alumnus of the Acting Apprenticeship at The Actors Theatre of Louisville. She is also an Executive Producer/Writer/Actor on the webseries THRUST, producer of The Asian Persuasion Comedy Showcase (FAAIM) and Today’s Specials. She is on the iO House Team, Dad’s Records; Girl Party (Annoyance); Asian Takeout Improv; Batsu! and many more.

Eliot Huh (he/him) is delighted to be performing in the Victor Wong showcase. Eliot is a stand-up comedian and sketch writer who has been writing comedy for the past 8 years. After double majoring in Math and Computer Science at Carleton College, Eliot decided to pursue comedy writing in an attempt to be disowned by his parents. Eliot has since studied improv, stand-up, and sketch comedy at Second City. You can watch him perform stand-up at Second City, The Laugh Factory, or the Lincoln Lodge.

Marie Molina (she/her) is originally from San Antonio, TX where she was on Currents voted best improv team House Party Improv. She moved to Chicago to further her improv training by completing The Second City Conservatory Program and iO Theatre's improv classes. She has also performed with company’s such as American Immersion Theatre and Nothing Without A Company. Along the way she self produced four sketch shows including her first one woman show Something Unique and Intriguing.

Mizha Lee Overn (she/her) is from Minnesota, she’s a 2023 graduate of Bethany Lutheran College earning her degree in Theatre and Media Arts. After the Emerging Professional Residency Program at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, she moved to Chicago in 2024. CHICAGO: Alice By Heart (Kokandy), A Little Night Music, The Secret Garden (Theo). REGIONAL: A Christmas Carol, Dial ‘M’ for Murder, Little Women (Milwaukee Rep).

Sharon Pasia (they/them) is a self-made actor, writer, and producer based in Chicago Other Chicago credits include: FLOOD (U/S, Shattered Globe) The Model Play (The Understudy), We Could Be (About Face Theatre), and Pakalolo Sweet (Nothing Without a Company). Recent commercial credits include Salesforce, Bell’s Brewery, Glassdoor and Biorè. They are a proud alumni of the Shattered Globe Protégé program, the Green Room Collective at About Face Theatre.

Mantra Radhakrishnan (she/any) is a Chicago-based writer, director, and comedian from Bangalore, India. A recent graduate from Northwestern University's Theatre/Playwriting program, her work was recently seen Off-Broadway as a part of 24HourPlays, and in the Agnes Nixon Playwriting Festival. She was a writer for the college Emmy-winning Blackout Late Night show and a comedian with Northwestern Sketch Television, which has won no awards. She is a Fulbright Creative Writing semifinalist, and an affiliated playwright with the Road Theatre in LA.

Thomas B. Tran (he/him) is an Asian-American actor and is excited to make his Second City debut. He was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. Thomas is a graduate of the Theatre School at DePaul University, obtaining a BFA Acting degree. He has starred in various productions, ranging from TV series to theatre. He has taken lead roles in multiple student productions, most notably as “Elijah” in Pastel and “Alex” in ELPIS. Chicago theatre credits include Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, The Drunken City, A Wrinkle in Time, Passage, and She Kills Monsters (The Theatre School at DePaul).

Rohan Tripathi (he/him) is a Chicago-based Improviser and writer. He started writing sketch comedy and performing improv while a student at the University of Chicago and continued training in improv at the Annoyance Theatre. He performs regularly in the show Escapades and was most recently in the first FLEX lab cast, both at the Annoyance. He also helped produce and acted in the Web series THRUST: Surviving Acting School last summer. Currently, he most regularly performs across Chicago with the AAPI improv team Asian Takeout.

ABOUT THE 2025 Victor Wong CREATIVE TEAM:

Director: Sophia Rafiqi (she/her) is writer, director, and performer born & raised in Chicagoland. After graduating from Northwestern University, Sophia began training at Second City and iO Chicago and earned a spot in the 2017 Bob Curry Fellowship. Sophia is passionate about helping artists find their voice and believes a good director is a doula for the best possible version of an ensemble's creative vision. You can see her directing work around the city. Sophia is also a trained dancer and is fluent in Urdu & Punjabi. She is already so proud of this year's fellows and can't wait to help them craft their original showcase in May.

Assistant Director: Zoe Agapinan (she/her) is a Chicago-based actor, improviser, and writer. She grew up in Southern California and graduated from UC Santa Cruz with her degree in Theater Arts and Economics. She was a 2022 Bob Curry Fellow. Zoe is currently on the road with The Second City's National Touring Company on GreenCo. In Chicago, Zoe also regularly performs at The Saturday Show (Logan Square Improv), The Armando Diaz Experience and Blast! (iO Theater).

Music Director: Kyle Anthony Cortes, M.M (he/him) is a composer-performer based in Chicago. After completing degrees in voice performance and composition, he broadened his focus to music directing, composing, and sound designing for the stage. Cortés is a 2025 Bob Curry Fellow in Music Direction and is honored to be invited back to work with the 2025 Victor Wong Fellows. His recent credits include working with companies such as The Goodman Theatre, The Second City Theatre, Definition Theatre, Forevermore Dance and Theater Arts, Citadel Theatre, ChiArts Educational Theatre, Chicago Summer Opera Theater, Filament Theatre, and Wagner Summer Musical Theater Intensive, in various roles. kacortes.com

Stage Manager: Dujuan Pritchett (he/him) is a Studio Stage Manager for The Second City Training Center. He has been with The Second City since 2008. Dujuan has also done shows in New York, Washington DC, Dallas, and Orlando among other cities.

