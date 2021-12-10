The Factory Theatre Holiday Special Returns Virtually Next Week

The Factory Theater,1623 W. Howard St., is pleased to announce the return of their annual Holiday Show available for viewing exclusively online. The Factory Holiday Special consists of 4 all new performance pieces: Hamilton Beach 4/20 Special, All is Calm, There's Always Time, and Elf Slang for Murder.

Tickets go on sale December 3rd and are $10 with the purchase of a ticket, the patron will receive a link that will be active for one week--from Friday morning through Thursday night. The Patron will be allowed to choose their preferred week.

Hamilton Beach 4/20 Special: Hamilton Beach is playing at his usual dive. Let's have a drink, we won't even notice him. Written by Michael Jones. Directed by Becca Holloway and featuring Michael Jones.

All Is Calm: Christmas Eve, 1914 - We follow two homesick soldiers on the Western Front from opposite trenches as they brave No Man's Land in the midst of World War I's famous Christmas Truce. Written by Chase Wheaton-Werle. Directed by Spencer Davis and featuring E.M. Davis and Vic Kuligoski

There's Always Time: After the world is saved on New Year's Eve, Mags travels through space and time with her new alien friend to help other civilizations from catastrophe. Her mother and best friend eagerly await her visit every NYE, but time, as they say, is fiddly. Written by Phil Claudnic. Directed by Chase Wheaton-Werle and featuring Brittney Brown, Kim Boler, Marisa Lerman, and Christy Arington

Elf Slang for Murder: In a reindeer eat reindeer world, nothing is what it's cracked up to be. Part Airplane! Part Tex Avery! Elf for Murder is destined to be a holiday classic. Written and Directed by Linsey Falls and featuring Josh Zagoren, Brian Heath, Lee Peters, Jennifer Betancourt, and Barry Irving.