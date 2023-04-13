THE OCTOBER STORM Chicago Premiere to be Presented at Raven Theatre in May

Raven Theatre will conclude its 40th Anniversary Season with the Chicago premiere of The October Storm, by Joshua Allen, a follow up to Allen's smash-hit The Last Pair of Earlies. Directed by Malkia Stampley, this riveting and edgy new drama set in the 1960s on the South Side of Chicago plays May 11 - June 25, 2023 in Raven's newly-dedicated, 85-seat Johnson Stage, 6157 N. Clark St. (at Granville) in Chicago. Single tickets are now on sale at raventheatre.com or by calling (773) 338-2177. The press opening is Monday, May 15 at 7:30 pm.

The cast includes Nathaniel Andrew, Jaeda LaVonne, Felisha D. McNeal, Shariba Rivers and Brandon J. Sapp.

It's the fall of 1960 on Chicago's South Side. Rain pounds the city, but the real storm rages in the basement apartment where landlady Mrs. Elkins lives with her teenage granddaughter Gloria. Mrs. Elkins is a widow, and Gloria is essentially an orphan. For better or worse, all they have is each other. But when Louis, a troubled war vet, walks into their already fraught lives looking for shelter, both literal and figurative, the emotional whirlwind he sets off will change all their lives forever.

Comments Director Malkia Stampley, "It is an honor to work with Chicago native playwright, Joshua Allen, on his second Chicago production. Joshua has captured the beauty and complexity of what change - and the resistance to it - looks like in a 3-flat building in 1960, southside Chicago, where a Black grandmother is determined to keep control of the home and protect her granddaughter. Allen's characters are familiar, and I love that no one escapes the October storm of change and growth in the play. I'm thrilled to make my debut at Raven Theatre and to work with this amazing cast and designers."

The production team includes Sotirios Livaditis (Scenic Designer), Alex Rutherford (Costume Designer), Jared Gooding (Lighting Designer), Christopher Kriz (Sound Designer), Megan Pirtle (Wig Designer), Jyreika Guest (Intimacy Director), Catherine Miller (Casting Director), Caitlin McCarthy (Production Manager), Christian Bufford (Assistant Director), Chloe Jackson (Dramaturgical Consultant), Nick Chamernik (Master Electrician) and Isabel Patt (Stage Manager).

COVID-19 safety: Raven Theatre will require patrons to wear a face mask at all times inside the building (when not eating or drinking in the lobby). The theatre will no longer require patrons to provide proof of vaccination to attend a production. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please contact the box office to reschedule your tickets free of charge. For all of Raven's current COVID-19 protocols, visit raventheatre.com/covid-19.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Title: The October Storm

Playwright: Joshua Allen

Director: Malkia Stampley

Cast: Nathaniel Andrew (Louis), Jaeda LaVonne (Gloria), Felisha D. McNeal (Lucille), Shariba Rivers (Mrs. Elkins) and Brandon J. Sapp (Crutch).

Location: Raven Theatre's Johnson Stage, 6157 N. Clark St. (at Granville), Chicago

Dates: Previews: Thursday, May 11 at 7:30 pm, Friday, May 12 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, May 14 at 3 pm

Press performance: Monday, May 15 at 7:30 pm

Regular run: Thursday, May 18 - Sunday, June 25, 2023

Curtain Times: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm; Sundays at 3 pm.

Tickets: Previews $30. Regular run $40. Students/active military and veterans $15. Single tickets are currently available at raventheatre.com or by calling (773) 338-2177.

Closed Captioned performance: Sunday, June 4 at 3 pm.

Touch Tour: Sunday, June 11- 1:45 pm touch tour, 3 pm performance.

These accessibility features are available at no additional cost, with advance reservations required by contacting the box office at info@raventheatre.com or (773) 338-2177.

Group tickets: Special group rates are available. For information, call (773) 338-2177 or e-mail info@raventheatre.com.

Plan Your Visit:

Free parking is provided in a lot adjacent to the theatre - additional street parking is available. Nearest El station: Granville Red Line. Buses: #22 (Clark), #36 (Broadway), #151 (Sheridan), #155 (Devon), #84 (Peterson).

About the Artists

Nathaniel Andrew (Louis) was born and raised in Markham, IL. His most recent theatre credits include Marie Antionette and the Magical Negroes (The Story Theatre), Back in the Day (Urban Theater) and Refrigerator (First Floor Theater). Recent TV/Film credits include Chicago Fire (NBC), Nerds Incognito (Junior Giant Productions) and Embers (Chaotic Good). He looks forward to continuing to establish himself in the Chicago theatre community, and exploring more television and film projects.

Jaeda LaVonne (Gloria) is an American actress originally born in Minneapolis, Minnesota but raised in Northern California. She is an Azusa Pacific University alum with her Bachelors of Fine Arts in Acting for the Stage and Screen. Jaeda has had the privilege of collaborating with several theaters so far such as: LAByrinth Theater, Heart of America Shakespeare Festival, Unicorn Theatre and Steppenwolf. In addition to acting, Jaeda is passionate about leadership development and theater for social change. She loves telling stories that are transformative and open up room for racial reconciliation and cross-cultural understanding. With this passion she is grateful to have had the opportunity to work as a Teaching Artist at Azusa Renaissance Theater Company, Broadway Sacramento Camp Music Circus, St.Paul's Episcopal Day School and KCRep's Summer Youth Ensemble Intensive. Jaeda has also taught acting courses at University of Missouri-Kansas City where she earned her M.F.A in Acting & Directing. Jaeda is currently a professor at Morton College.

Felisha D. McNeal (Lucille) is excited to be returning to Raven Theatre. A Joseph Jefferson Award winning actress earning her Bachelor's Degree from Edgewood College in Madison, Wisconsin she has performed in Illinois and Wisconsin. She was last seen in Christine Houston's play Two Twenty-Seven, that launch the television series 227. Felisha has performed at Perception Theatre, DavJasFran Entertainment, eta Creative Arts Foundation, M'PACCT, Chicago Dramatist, The Black Ensemble Theatre, Hidden Stages and Chicago State University. She has performed for summer theatre audiences as well as in dinner theatres. Felisha retired from the public sector in February 2014 after 30 years of service. She is the mother of a bright and beautiful daughter, and the grandmother of a handsome and humble 11 year old grandson. When asked what has kept her dream alive after performing for 40 years, she replies, "What happens to a dream deferred? Does it dry up like a raisin in the sun or does it explode? I chose that my dream explodes."

Shariba Rivers (Mrs. Elkins) is excited to return to the Raven Theatre stage. Raven credits: Hoodoo Love, House of Blue Leaves and Dividing the Estate. Recent credits: Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (Arts Center of Coastal Carolina), Trouble in Mind (Timeline Theatre) and Sweat (Paramount Theatre). She was recently featured in Newcity Stage as one of its "Players 2023" for theatre. TV credits include Chicago Med, The Chi, Chicago Fire, Empire and Chicago PD. Film credits include Smoking Gun!, Dandelions and Start Without Me. Shariba is a member of AEA and SAG-AFTRA and is represented by Gray Talent Group. www.sharibatheactor.com

Brandon J. Sapp (Crutch) is making his Raven Theatre debut. Born and raised in Chicago. He received his B.F.A in Acting from Northern Illinois University and intensively studied under Sanford Meisner's acting method. Most recent theatre credits include: Trouble in Mind at Timeline Theatre in Chicago, Midsummer Night's Dream at Ohio Shakespeare Festival in Akron, OH, Romeo and Juliet, Tubman: Road To Freedom and A Christmas Carol at Great Works Theatre in Chicago. He is represented by Gray Talent Group Brandon is extremely appreciative of the opportunity to be a part of a new piece of work in his hometown!

Joshua Allen's (Playwright) plays include The October Storm, The Last Pair of Earlies and Chrysalis. His work has been produced and developed at Raven Theatre, Hudson Stage, Cape Cod Theater Project, Primary Stages, The Lark Play Development Center and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. An alumnus of New Dramatists, he has also been a member of the Ars Nova Play Group and the Dorothy Strelsin New American Writers' Group at Primary Stages. His television writing and producing credits include Hostages (CBS), Empire (FOX), Almost Family (FOX), From Scratch (Netflix), In Treatment (HBO) and The Morning Show (Apple TV). Joshua is a graduate of the University of Southern California and the Juilliard School.

Malkia Stampley (Director) hails from Milwaukee where she attended Marquette University for Theater Arts with internships at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Skylight Music Theater. She joined Goodman Theatre as Producer in 2021 after serving as founding Artistic Producer for Milwaukee Black Theater Festival. Select producing credits: Goodnight Oscar, Gem of the Ocean, Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci, Life After, STEW and Pretty Fire. She is an alum of Theatre Producers of Color and Broadway for Racial Justice's Casting Directive Fellowship. Malkia is a founder of Bronzeville Arts Ensemble and served as Producing Artistic Director for three seasons. Select directing credits: Shakesfest (Chicago Shakespeare), Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill (Farmer's Alley), The Gift of the Magi (American Players), Black Nativity (Black Arts MKE, three years), STEW (Milwaukee Chamber and Shattered Globe), Nunsense (Milwaukee Rep), Five Guys Named Moe (Skylight Music) and readings for Congo Square, #ENOUGH and Texas State Black and Latino Playwright Celebration.

About Raven Theatre

Raven Theatre tells stories of today and the past that connect us to our cultural landscape. Through its plays, as well as its educational programming, Raven is committed to serving our communities' needs through the arts.