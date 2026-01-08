Saint Sebastian Players to Continue 44th Season With Classic Comedy HARVEY

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Saint Sebastian Players will continue their 44th "supernatural" season with the classic, Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Harvey by Mary Chase. Previews run February 13-15, with regular performances February 20-March 8, at SSP's home on the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago.

Elwood P. Dowd insists on going everywhere with his friend Harvey, a shapeshifting "pooka" who appears as a six-and-a-half-foot-tall rabbit that only he can see. To avoid future embarrassment, his sister Veta decides to have Elwood committed to a sanitarium, resulting in mixups and confusion, with Elwood and his invisible companion having a strange influence on more than one of the doctors. In the end, Veta realizes that maybe Harvey isn't so bad after all.

Directing Harvey is Lisa M. Ramos, whose past directing credits include The Raven and Other Native American Folklore at Los Encinos, The Breakfast Club at Epic Academy and an updated Romeo and Juliet at Chicago Bulls College Prep. She has also stage managed SSP's recent productions of The Haunting of Hill House; Five Women Wearing the Same Dress; Bell, Book and Candle; and Barefoot in the Park.

The cast of Harvey includes Jeff Broitman as Elwood P. Dowd, Robert Dean*, Courtney Farney, Russ Gager*, Erin Gordon, Eric S. Prahl*, Grant Petrucci, Claire Rutkowski*, Gayle Starr, Atlas Smyth and Julie Utrup-O'Nan (*denotes SSP company member). The production team includes SSP company members Emil Zbella as set designer; Paula Kenar as properties manager; Sean Smyth as sound designer, production stage manager and co-producer; and Jim Masini as co-producer. Also on the team are Grace M. Weir as Costume Designer and Lex Newman as lighting designer.



SSP's 44th season concludes with the witty and whimsical comedy/drama I Hate Hamletby Paul Rudnick in April and May.