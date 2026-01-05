Tickets for Chicago Theatre Week 2026 to go on Sale This Week

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Tuesday. January 6, 2026, for Chicago Theatre Week, an annual celebration of the rich tradition of theatre-going in Chicago during which visitors and residents can access value-priced tickets. Chicago Theatre Week 2026 will take place February 5-15, 2026.

The value-priced CTW tickets will be $30, $15, or less. All CTW 2026 ticketing will now be hosted exclusively on HotTix.org, with information available on ChicagoTheatreWeek.com.

Chicago Theatre Week is a program of the League of Chicago Theatres, in continued partnership with Choose Chicago.

Productions participating in Chicago Theatre Week include:

3 Stages of Love — Ghostlight Ensemble at Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro

A Midsummer Night's Dream — Loyola University Chicago

Admissions — Citadel Theatre

Birds of North America — A Red Orchid Theatre

Black and Highly Flavored: A Black Excellence Comedy Revue — The Second City

Black Cypress Bayou — Definition Theatre Company

Bodies of Matter — Gallum at Harris Theater for Music and Dance

Chicago Cultural Center New Play Residency Readings — Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) at Chicago Cultural Center

Cirque Kalabanté — McAninch Arts Center

Clue: On Stage — Beverly Theatre Guild

Come Back, Little Sheba — American Blues Theater

Così fan tutte — Lyric Opera of Chicago

Dancing Through the Great Migration — South Chicago Dance Theatre at The Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University

Deep Schwa — iO Theater

Devil's Daughter — iO Theater

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors — Lazy Susan Theatre Company at Greenhouse Theater Center

Drunk Shakespeare — Brass Jar Productions at The Lion Theatre

Eureka Day — TimeLine Theatre and Broadway In Chicago at Broadway Playhouse

Gangsters! — The Theatre School at DePaul University

Green Corridors — Trap Door Theatre

Harold Night — iO Theater

Harvey — Saint Sebastian Players at St. Bonaventure Oratory

Hedda Gabler — Remy Bumppo Theatre Company at Theater Wit

Holiday — Goodman Theatre

How I Became a Pirate — Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park at Elm Place Auditorium

Improv the Play — iO Theater

Improvised Shakespeare Chicago — iO Theater

Jaap van Zweden, Himari & Mozart Jupiter — Chicago Symphony Orchestra

José James with Lizz Wright: Marvin Gaye’s I Want You — Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Joyce DiDonato in Emily – No Prisoner Be — Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Kitty and the Beanstalk — Lifeline Theatre

Kohl's Cash: TGIF (That's Good Improv Fridays) — iO Theater

La muerte y la doncella — Aguijón Theater

Little Shop of Horrors — Marriott Theatre

Mary Jane — Northlight Theatre

Miss Julie — Court Theatre

Mix at Six: Angel Bat Dawid — Harris Theater of Dance and Music

Morning, Noon, and Night — Shattered Globe Theatre at Theatre Wit

My Life as a Cowboy — Open Space Arts

On Your Feet! — Drury Lane Theatre

PIVOT — Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Playback in Love: Based on YOUR True Love Story — Chicago Playback Theatre Ensemble

Pot Girls — The Story Theatre at Raven Theatre

Renée Fleming in Recital: Voice of Nature — Lyric Opera of Chicago

Rising Water — Theatre L'Acadie at Facility Theatre

Roald Dahl's The Enormous Crocodile The Musical — The Roald Dahl Story Company at The Studebaker Theater

Salome — Lyric Opera House of Chicago

Salonen Conducts La mer — Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Short Shakespeare! Hamlet — Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Showcase 2026 — New Musicals Chicago at Richard Christiansen Theatre

Teatro ZinZanni Chicago — Cambria Hotel

The 8th Dwarf — Ghostlight Ensemble at Bughouse Theater

The Armando Diaz Experience — iO Theater

The Art of Belonging — CIRCA Pintig — Rizal Center

The Caucasian Chalk Circle — Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts at Northwestern University

The Cosmic Underground Show — Cosmic Underground Theater

The Creamboy Show — iO Theater

The Dance of Death — Steppenwolf Theatre Company

The Greatest Night In Show Business : A Play about a night in the life of Judy Garland — HGBIC Productions at The Greenhouse Theater Center

The Hobbit — The Young People's Theatre of Chicago at Greenhouse Theater Center

The Kitty and Kellie Show with Don't Quit Productions — The Second City

The Lion King KIDS — Highland Park Players at Heller Nature Center

The Lion in Winter — Parker Players Theater Company at The Barrington Theater

The Lower Depths — Gwydion Theatre Company at The Chopin Theatre

The Outsider — Oil Lamp Theater

The Pets — Bramble Theatre Company at Bramble Arts Loft

The Rat Pack — The Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University

The Royal Shakespeare Company's Hamnet — Chicago Shakespeare Theater

The Seagull — Red Theater at The Edge Off Broadway

The Second City: Laugh Harder Not Smarter — The Best of The Second City at McAninch Arts Center

Trial in the Delta: the Murder of Emmett Till — Collaboraction Theatre Company

Top Girls — Raven Theatre Company

Unnecessary Farce — Buffalo Theatre Ensemble at McAninch Arts Center

Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me — NPR & WBEZ at The Studebaker Theater

Whirled News Tonight — iO Theater

The League of Chicago Theatres, in continued partnership with Choose Chicago, is offering exciting enhancements to make participating in CTW more accessible, efficient, and rewarding, including ticketing on HotTix.org.

A Chicago Theatre Week Kick-off Celebration will be held on Monday, February 2, 2026, at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave at 5:30pm. The sold-out evening will include sneak-peek performances, light bites, and a cash bar. The event is free and open to the public. Reservations are required and are currently at the capacity limit.

Chicago Theatre Week Bingo, in partnership Chicago Loop Alliance and DCASE, is back and encourages participation in city/Loop festivities during CTW26. Adding a layer of fun to Chicago Theatre Week, participants can start planning their theatre activities with our Bingo card. When participants get a BINGO (five spaces in a row) and submit proof of attendance for the corresponding shows during CTW26 (photos or tickets confirmation), they will be entered to win a pair of free theatre tickets and a restaurant gift card. Up to 5 winners will be randomly selected.

For the fourth consecutive year, HotTix.org will host Chicago Theatre Week Continued from February 16-22, 2026, which will extend Theatre Week discounts to participating productions for an additional week.