Tickets for Chicago Theatre Week 2026 to go on Sale This Week

Participating theatres include Citadel Theatre, A Red Orchid Theatre, The Second City, and more.
Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Tuesday. January 6, 2026, for Chicago Theatre Week, an annual celebration of the rich tradition of theatre-going in Chicago during which visitors and residents can access value-priced tickets. Chicago Theatre Week 2026 will take place February 5-15, 2026.
The value-priced CTW tickets will be $30, $15, or less. All CTW 2026 ticketing will now be hosted exclusively on HotTix.org, with information available on ChicagoTheatreWeek.com.
Chicago Theatre Week is a program of the League of Chicago Theatres, in continued partnership with Choose Chicago.
3 Stages of Love — Ghostlight Ensemble at Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
A Midsummer Night's Dream — Loyola University Chicago
Admissions — Citadel Theatre
Birds of North America — A Red Orchid Theatre
Black and Highly Flavored: A Black Excellence Comedy Revue — The Second City
Black Cypress Bayou — Definition Theatre Company
Bodies of Matter — Gallum at Harris Theater for Music and Dance
Chicago Cultural Center New Play Residency Readings — Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) at Chicago Cultural Center
Cirque Kalabanté — McAninch Arts Center
Clue: On Stage — Beverly Theatre Guild
Come Back, Little Sheba — American Blues Theater
Così fan tutte — Lyric Opera of Chicago
Dancing Through the Great Migration — South Chicago Dance Theatre at The Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University
Deep Schwa — iO Theater
Devil's Daughter — iO Theater
Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors — Lazy Susan Theatre Company at Greenhouse Theater Center
Drunk Shakespeare — Brass Jar Productions at The Lion Theatre
Eureka Day — TimeLine Theatre and Broadway In Chicago at Broadway Playhouse
Gangsters! — The Theatre School at DePaul University
Green Corridors — Trap Door Theatre
Harold Night — iO Theater
Harvey — Saint Sebastian Players at St. Bonaventure Oratory
Hedda Gabler — Remy Bumppo Theatre Company at Theater Wit
Holiday — Goodman Theatre
How I Became a Pirate — Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park at Elm Place Auditorium
Improv the Play — iO Theater
Improvised Shakespeare Chicago — iO Theater
Jaap van Zweden, Himari & Mozart Jupiter — Chicago Symphony Orchestra
José James with Lizz Wright: Marvin Gaye’s I Want You — Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Joyce DiDonato in Emily – No Prisoner Be — Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Kitty and the Beanstalk — Lifeline Theatre
Kohl's Cash: TGIF (That's Good Improv Fridays) — iO Theater
La muerte y la doncella — Aguijón Theater
Little Shop of Horrors — Marriott Theatre
Mary Jane — Northlight Theatre
Miss Julie — Court Theatre
Mix at Six: Angel Bat Dawid — Harris Theater of Dance and Music
Morning, Noon, and Night — Shattered Globe Theatre at Theatre Wit
My Life as a Cowboy — Open Space Arts
On Your Feet! — Drury Lane Theatre
PIVOT — Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Playback in Love: Based on YOUR True Love Story — Chicago Playback Theatre Ensemble
Pot Girls — The Story Theatre at Raven Theatre
Renée Fleming in Recital: Voice of Nature — Lyric Opera of Chicago
Rising Water — Theatre L'Acadie at Facility Theatre
Roald Dahl's The Enormous Crocodile The Musical — The Roald Dahl Story Company at The Studebaker Theater
Salome — Lyric Opera House of Chicago
Salonen Conducts La mer — Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Short Shakespeare! Hamlet — Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Showcase 2026 — New Musicals Chicago at Richard Christiansen Theatre
Teatro ZinZanni Chicago — Cambria Hotel
The 8th Dwarf — Ghostlight Ensemble at Bughouse Theater
The Armando Diaz Experience — iO Theater
The Art of Belonging — CIRCA Pintig — Rizal Center
The Caucasian Chalk Circle — Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts at Northwestern University
The Cosmic Underground Show — Cosmic Underground Theater
The Creamboy Show — iO Theater
The Dance of Death — Steppenwolf Theatre Company
The Greatest Night In Show Business : A Play about a night in the life of Judy Garland — HGBIC Productions at The Greenhouse Theater Center
The Hobbit — The Young People's Theatre of Chicago at Greenhouse Theater Center
The Kitty and Kellie Show with Don't Quit Productions — The Second City
The Lion King KIDS — Highland Park Players at Heller Nature Center
The Lion in Winter — Parker Players Theater Company at The Barrington Theater
The Lower Depths — Gwydion Theatre Company at The Chopin Theatre
The Outsider — Oil Lamp Theater
The Pets — Bramble Theatre Company at Bramble Arts Loft
The Rat Pack — The Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University
The Royal Shakespeare Company's Hamnet — Chicago Shakespeare Theater
The Seagull — Red Theater at The Edge Off Broadway
The Second City: Laugh Harder Not Smarter — The Best of The Second City at McAninch Arts Center
Trial in the Delta: the Murder of Emmett Till — Collaboraction Theatre Company
Top Girls — Raven Theatre Company
Unnecessary Farce — Buffalo Theatre Ensemble at McAninch Arts Center
Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me — NPR & WBEZ at The Studebaker Theater
Whirled News Tonight — iO Theater
The League of Chicago Theatres, in continued partnership with Choose Chicago, is offering exciting enhancements to make participating in CTW more accessible, efficient, and rewarding, including ticketing on HotTix.org.
A Chicago Theatre Week Kick-off Celebration will be held on Monday, February 2, 2026, at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave at 5:30pm. The sold-out evening will include sneak-peek performances, light bites, and a cash bar. The event is free and open to the public. Reservations are required and are currently at the capacity limit.
Chicago Theatre Week Bingo, in partnership Chicago Loop Alliance and DCASE, is back and encourages participation in city/Loop festivities during CTW26. Adding a layer of fun to Chicago Theatre Week, participants can start planning their theatre activities with our Bingo card. When participants get a BINGO (five spaces in a row) and submit proof of attendance for the corresponding shows during CTW26 (photos or tickets confirmation), they will be entered to win a pair of free theatre tickets and a restaurant gift card. Up to 5 winners will be randomly selected.
For the fourth consecutive year, HotTix.org will host Chicago Theatre Week Continued from February 16-22, 2026, which will extend Theatre Week discounts to participating productions for an additional week.
