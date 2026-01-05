Black Ensemble Theater Unveils 50th Anniversary Season

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Black Ensemble Theater celebrates 50 years of its mission-based theater with a full season of musicals and special events.

The season opens with the return of one of its biggest national hits The Jackie Wilson Story, followed by Muddy Waters: The Hoochie Coochie Man, the celebration of You Can't Fake the Funk: A Journey Through Funk Music and the holiday-time favorite The Other Cinderella.

“Throughout the past 50 years, Black Ensemble Theater has welcomed audiences to celebrate Black excellence, history, and artistry through music and storytelling,” said Founder and CEO Jackie Taylor. “As we honor this milestone season, we reflect on the legacy we've built while continuing our mission to eradicate racism through education, inspiration and communication. We continue to inspire future generations through powerful, purpose driven theater.

The company will continue with the Plays With A Purpose series for school groups, Black Playwrights Initiative, Soul of a Powerful Woman on June 14, 2026, the annual Gala on October 15, 2026, and the free summer concert series Fridays on the Green.

Information and tickets are available at www.blackensemble.org, (773) 769-4451 and at the Black Ensemble Theater Box Office, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago.

The 50th Anniversary includes:

The Jackie Wilson Story

Written and directed by Founder & CEO Jackie Taylor

March 7-April 26, 2026

Opening: Sunday, March 15, 2026 at 3pm

Originally premiering at Black Ensemble Theater in 2000, this outstanding production began a highly successful national tour in 2002, including a record-breaking run at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York. In 2012, The Jackie Wilson Story made history once again by opening the new Black Ensemble Theater Cultural Center.

This award-winning production continues its remarkable legacy as it opens the 50th Anniversary Season. Experience this thrilling tribute to the most dynamic and electrifying entertainer of all time—Mr. Excitement, Jackie Wilson.

Muddy Waters: The Hoochie Coochie Man

Directed by Producing Managing Director Daryl D. Brooks

Written by Founder & CEO Jackie Taylor and Jimmy Tillman

June 20-July 26, 2026

Opening: Sunday, June 28 at 3pm

Muddy Waters: The Hoochie Coochie Man is a soul-stirring celebration of the man who popularized the blues and carried its sound around the world. Follow McKinley “Muddy Waters” Morganfield from his humble beginnings in the Mississippi Delta to his groundbreaking success as the Father of Chicago Blues.

Packed with electrifying performances of his iconic hits, Mannish Boy,” “Got My Mojo Working,” and “I'm Your Hoochie Coochie Man”, this exhilarating production explodes with the grit, power, and genius of a true musical revolutionary. Muddy Waters' influence shaped rock, soul, and rhythm and blues, leaving a legacy that continues to pulse through generations of artists and audiences alike.

You Can't Fake the Funk: A Journey Through Funk Music

Written and directed by Producing Managing Director Daryl D. Brooks

September 5-October 25, 2026

Opening: Sunday, September 13 at 3pm

Hop aboard the Mothership and take a groovy ride back to the era when Afros were high, bell-bottoms were tight, and the music was truly out of sight! You Can't Fake the Funk: A Journey Through Funk Music is a high-energy, feel-good celebration of the sound that defined a generation.

From Sly and the Family Stone to Parliament-Funkadelic to Earth, Wind & Fire, this electrifying production will have you dancing in the aisles and testifying to the unstoppable power of the Funk.

Jackie Taylor's The Other Cinderella

Written and directed by Founder & CEO Jackie Taylor

Music by Jackie Taylor and Michael Ward

December 12, 2026-January 24, 2027

Opening: Sunday, December 20, 2025

Jackie Taylor's The Other Cinderella is a beloved Black Ensemble Theater classic that has delighted audiences for decades. This joyful African American version of the timeless fairy tale is filled with laughter, soul, and heart. In this story, Cinderella is from the projects, the Stepmamma works at the post office, the Fairygodmama hails from Jamaica, and the Brothers from the Hood keep the kingdom jumpin'!

Overflowing with show-stopping songs, vibrant dancing, and unforgettable characters, The Other Cinderella is a treasured family tradition, and the perfect way to close our 50th Anniversary Season, reminding us to embrace our greatness and follow our spirit!

Performances are Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $69 (fees included). Valet parking is available for $13 (cash only).

The 5-Play Card

Black Ensemble Theatre's 5-Play Card is a digital ticket package unlike any other. At a cost of $280 (including fees), it offers a savings of $65 over regular ticket prices. One of the greatest perks of the 5-Play Card is its flexibility – use the five tickets any way you want! You can: bring five people to one show, treat yourself to five different shows, or use the 5-Play Card in any ticket number combination until all five tickets are spent.

The 5-Play Card is good for 18 months and becomes active immediately after purchasing. If you buy multiple 5-Play Card packages, please note that a maximum of five tickets can be redeemed on a single show date.