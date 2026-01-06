Raven Theatre Company Sets Cast And Creative Team For TOP GIRLS

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Raven Theatre Company will present Top Girls by Caryl Churchill, directed by Lucky Stiff, as part of its upcoming season. The production will preview February 12–15, open February 18, and run through March 22, 2026 at Raven Theatre’s Johnson Stage, located at 6157 North Clark Street in Chicago.

Churchill’s play moves between a dinner party attended by historical and fictional women and the contemporary offices of the Top Girls Employment Agency, examining ambition, class, and power through intersecting narratives. The production continues Raven Theatre’s focus on presenting works from the modern theatrical canon that address social and political themes.

During the run, Top Girls will be presented alongside Pot Girls, a world premiere by Paul Michael Thomson produced by Raven Theatre resident company The Story Theatre and directed by Ayanna Bria Bakari. The companion production coincides with The Story Theatre’s seventh year in residence at Raven. Select performances will offer a double-feature package allowing audiences to attend both productions.

The cast of Top Girls will feature Claire Kaplan as Marlene, Susaan Jamshidi as Isabella Bird, Joyce, and Mrs. Kidd, Yourtana Sulaiman as Dull Gret and Angie, Hannah Kato as Lady Nijo and Win, Morgan Lavenstein as Pope Joan and Louise, Luke Halpern as Patient Griselda, Nell, and Jeanine, and Collin Quinn Rice as the Waitress, Kit, and Shona.

The creative team includes assistant director Sivan Spector, dramaturg Caroline Uy, stage manager JuJu Laurie, assistant stage manager Isabelle Anderle, scenic designer Joonhee Park, Costume Designer Anna Wooden, lighting designer Ben Carne, sound designer Dee Etti-Williams, props designer Paloma Locsin, production manager Lucy Whipp, casting director Catherine Miller, master electrician Ruby Lowe, dialect coach Eva Breneman, and violence and intimacy designer Chels Morgan.

TICKETS

Top Girls will preview February 12–15 and run February 18 through March 22, 2026. Performances are scheduled Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 3:00 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $45, with discounts available for students, military, and industry members. Tickets go on sale January 12.