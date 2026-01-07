Photos: Wesley Taylor, Molly Griggs and More in Rehearsals for HOLIDAY at Goodman

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Goodman's The Centennial Season continues as Tony Award-winner Robert Falls directs a fresh take on a play whose four previous productions in 100 years captured Goodman audiences’ hearts in 1930, 1939, 1947 and 1979. Get a glimpse inside rehearsals of Holiday—a brand-new work by Richard Greenberg, the late Tony Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist playwright (Take Me Out, The Violet Hour, Three Days Of Rain and more), based on Philip Barry’s (The Philadelphia Story) classic play that inspired the beloved 1930s film starring Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn.

The production reunites Falls with several longtime creative collaborators, including Set Designer Walt Spangler and Composer and Sound Designer Richard Woodbury—productions include Desire Under the Elms, King Lear, 2666, Measure for Measure, The Winter’s Tale and more—Costume Designer Kaye Voyce (Luna Gale, Shining City) and a first-time collaboration with Lighting Designer Amith Chandrashaker (Broadway’s Prayer for the French Republic, Purpose, Merrily We Roll Along). Holiday appears January 31 through March 1 in the 856-seat Albert Theatre; opening night is February 9. For tickets ($34 - $104, subject to change), visit the Box Office (170 N. Dearborn), call 312.443.3800 or purchase online at GoodmanTheatre.org/Holiday. The Goodman is grateful for the support of Katten (Corporate Sponsor Partner) and The Goodman's Women’s Board (Major Production Sponsor).

In Holiday, matters of the heart are a family affair in the wealthy world of the Upper East Side Setons—including patriarch Edward (Jordan Lage), sisters Julia (Molly Griggs) and Linda (Bryce Gangel) and brother Ned (Wesley Taylor). Enter Johnny Case (Luigi Sottile), a romantic prospect from a decidedly different background—and privilege, class and personal fulfillment are thrown into sharp relief asking the eternal question: work to live or live to work? The cast also includes Rammel Chan (Walter), Christiana Clark (Nikka Washburn), Alejandra Escalante (Laura Cram), Jessie Fisher (Susan Feld) and Erik Hellman (Seton Cram).

Photo credit: Todd Rosenberg