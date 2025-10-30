THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAEL Returns To The Mcaninch Arts Center in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a sold-out performance in February 2024, the McAninch Arts Center (MAC) will welcome back The Life and Music of George Michael on Sunday, November 9, at 7 p.m. The show chronicles the late international pop star’s four-decade career, from his chart-topping beginnings with Wham! to his solo superstardom.

Featuring many of his most beloved hits, the production includes performances of “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” “Father Figure,” and more. Returning to lead vocals is Craig Winberry, joined by Connor Antico in his MAC debut. The band features Collin Keller (music director, guitar, background vocals), Autumn Jones (lead and background vocals), Marc Encabo (keyboards, background vocals), Sam Ruff (drums), Jennifer Giammanco (bass guitar, background vocals), and Grace Mauk (keyboards, background vocals).

English singer, songwriter, and producer George Michael (1963–2016) sold more than 115 million records worldwide. Rising to fame in the 1980s as part of Wham!, he went on to a solo career that produced some of the most enduring pop songs of his generation. His 1987 album Faith became a defining work of the decade, earning Michael two Grammy Awards and cementing his place as one of pop’s most influential voices. In 2023, he was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after receiving the most fan votes among nominees. His legacy continues to inspire contemporary artists—most recently Taylor Swift, who interpolated his 1987 hit “Father Figure” on her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl, which credits Michael posthumously.

The Life and Music of George Michael is a tribute production and is not affiliated with or endorsed by George Michael’s estate or George Michael Entertainment.

Ticket Information

The performance will take place at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, IL. Tickets range from $62–$67 and are available at AtTheMAC.org, by phone at 630.942.4000, or in person at the MAC Box Office. Box Office hours are noon–6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and two hours prior to performances.

About the McAninch Arts Center

Located at the College of DuPage, 25 miles west of Chicago, the McAninch Arts Center houses three indoor venues—the 780-seat Belushi Performance Hall, the 186-seat Playhouse Theatre, and the versatile Studio Theatre—as well as the outdoor Lakeside Pavilion and the Cleve Carney Museum of Art. Since opening in 1986, the MAC has presented theater, music, dance, and visual art to more than 1.5 million patrons and welcomes over 100,000 visitors annually.

The MAC’s mission is to foster educational and performance opportunities that encourage artistic expression, deepen community connection, and enrich the cultural life of the region. More information is available at AtTheMAC.org.