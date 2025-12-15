LOVE IS IMPROVISED Returns To Judy’s Beat Lounge For Four-Week Run

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following a sold-out run last September, Love Is Improvised will return to Judy’s Beat Lounge for a four-week engagement.

The one-hour improvised comedy draws inspiration from reality dating television, using audience input to shape each performance’s characters, relationships, and outcomes.

Performed by an ensemble of improvisers, the show follows participants through familiar reality-TV milestones including pod-style dates, honeymoons, shared luxury apartments, family encounters, and a culminating decision day.

Each performance is created live, with audience feedback guiding the evolving narrative and interpersonal dynamics.

The production blends Chicago-style long-form improvisation with the structure and tropes of contemporary dating shows, exploring questions of connection, commitment, and performance within relationships. No two performances are the same.

