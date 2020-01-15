THE BEST OF THE SECOND CITY Announced At The MAC

The Second City returns to the McAninch Arts Center (MAC) Valentine's Day Weekend for "The Best of the Second City" at 5 and 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 15. Some of the company's rising stars of today will perform a sampling of the best sketches, songs, and improvisations from The Second City's 60-year history. Perfect for date night, attendees will have the chance to enjoy drink specials and free chocolates and, to make the evening extra special, add-on VIP Suite Service, including a private, pre-show cocktail and hors d'oeuvres reception, with coffee and dessert at intermission.

The cast of "The Best of the Second City" will feature Dan Bazaldua, Andrew Bolduc, Jenelle Cheyne, Claudia Martinez, Julia Morales and Rob Wilson. They will be performing sketches and songs from The Second City's history made famous by superstars like Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray, Keegan-Michael Key, Aidy Bryant, Alan Arkin and more--as well as The Second City's trademark improvisation.

The show is directed by Jonald Reyes. Music director is Ryan Miera. Pat Fries is stage manager. All actors and stage managers are members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional Actors and Stage Managers.

Rooted in the groundbreaking improvisational games of Viola Spolin, The Second City opened its doors on a snowy Chicago night in December of 1959. The small cabaret theater has grown to become the most influential and prolific comedy empire in the world, developing an entirely unique way of creating art and fostering generation after generation of superstars. Co-founded by Spolin's son, Paul Sills, along with Howard Alk and Bernie Sahlins, The Second City was experimental and unconventional in its approach to both theater and comedy. Almost immediately, alumni of The Second City, including Alan Arkin, Joan Rivers, Fred Willard, Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi, launched the theater into the international spotlight.

In 1976, Second City launched "SCTV," which has been hailed as one of the greatest sketch comedy series of all time. The two-time Emmy winner featured an all-star cast made up of Martin Short, Andrea Martin, Catherine O'Hara, John Candy, Eugene Levy, Dave Thomas, Joe Flaherty, and Rick Moranis. Today, The Second City is home to a world-class entertainment company, continuing to produce premier talent in all three of its locations--Chicago, Toronto, and Hollywood--and entertaining more than one million audience members a year. From Steve Carell to Keegan-Michael Key, Stephen Colbert to Tina Fey, Chris Farley to Mike Myers, Second City's imprint is all over film, television, and beyond.

In addition to its stages, Second City Touring Companies perform electrifying revues and original productions across North America and abroad. Our creative collaborations have produced thrilling and critically acclaimed work in partnership with organizations like the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Norwegian Cruise Line, the New York Comedy Festival, and the Chicago Bulls. '

Second City Training Centers in Chicago, Toronto, Hollywood, and online teach thousands of students a year, and the opening of the Harold Ramis Film School in 2016 gave the world the first film school dedicated to comedy. Second City Works is an industry leader in bringing improv-based methodologies to businesses and organizations of all types.

For tickets and more information, visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630.942.4000.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You