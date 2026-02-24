Cast Set For LES MISÉRABLES Final Return To Chicago

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway In Chicago has announced casting for the Chicago engagement of Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES. The North American Tour of the world's most popular musical will make its final return to Chicago for a limited two-week engagement, May 12—24, at the Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph St.) Individual tickets are on sale now.

More information can be found at LesMis.com, the official global website for LES MISÉRABLES.

Cameron Mackintosh said, “The phenomenon of Les Misérables never fails to astound me. No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz, and it's time to let the people sing again. We are all thrilled to be Bringing Her Home to you."

Nick Cartell portrays the fugitive ‘Jean Valjean' with Hayden Tee as ‘Inspector Javert.' They are joined by Lindsay Heather Pearce as ‘Fantine,' Matt Crowle as ‘Thénardier,' Victoria Huston-Elem as ‘Madame Thénardier,' Christian Mark Gibbs as ‘Enjolras,' Jaedynn Latter as ‘Éponine,' Peter Neureuther as ‘Marius' and Alexa Lopez as ‘Cosette.' Lillian Caster and Kayla Scola-Giampapa alternate in the role of ‘Little Cosette/Young Éponine.' Cree-Silver Corley and Rocco Van Auken alternate in the role of ‘Petit Gervais/Gavroche.'

The touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, David Andino, Thomas Beeker, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Julie Cardia, Steve Czarnecki, Christian Engelhardt, Anthony Festa, Nicole Fragala, Kenneth Quinney Francoeur, Gillian Hassert, Randy Jeter, Danny Martin, Mikako Martin, Eden Mau, Paige McNamara, Nicole Morris, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Sarah Pansing, Gracie Annabelle Parker, Nicholas Pattarini, Juliette Redden, Adam Richardson, Matt Rosell, Christopher Robin Sapp, Ian Saverin, Kaitlyn Sumner, Ella Tokita, and Lamont J. Whitaker.

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Boublil & Schönberg's magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the classic songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly still one of the world's most popular musicals.