Chicago Cabaret Professionals MUSICAL MONDAYS Return To The Rhapsody Theater In 2026

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chicago Cabaret Professionals is presenting three unique concerts — Musical Mondays — that showcase the talents of more than 40 local cabaret artists. The all-ages concerts will be held at The Rhapsody Theater in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The first concert, scheduled for Monday, March 23, celebrates the beauty of “Harmony” and showcases the power of voices united - honoring not just musical harmony, but the harmony of spirit that makes Chicago’s cabaret scene so vibrant and alive. The second concert, on Monday, May 11, centers around the late, great Tony Bennett at 100. This Chicago Cabaret Week show highlights his incredible musical legacy, featuring iconic songs from the Great American Songbook that were a canvas for Tony Bennett's unique style and sound. The third, and final installment of this cabaret series will be held on Monday, July 13 and celebrates America

250 with a powerful evening of song that reflects the nation in all its complexity.

CCP President Carla Gordon says “Everyone at CCP is beyond excited by this year's extraordinary Musical Mondays series. Our first show, Harmony, will present the best in vocal musicality. Our salute to Tony Bennett will be as timeless as that ageless artist was. And it will be an honor to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of our great country with inspirational songs and stories.

Chicago Cabaret Professionals began Musical Mondays in 2008, and for the last few years, has called the Rhapsody Theater home.

Harmony - March 23, 2026

Harmony is a celebration of connection, collaboration, and the unmistakable sound of Chicago voices coming together. Presented by the Chicago Cabaret Professionals, this concert shines a spotlight on beloved favorites, weaving rich vocal harmonies with a shared spirit of joy and community. Through songs that uplift, inspire, and resonate, Harmony showcases the power of voices united—honoring not just musical harmony, but the harmony of spirit that makes Chicago’s cabaret scene so vibrant and alive.

Get Tickets to Harmony!

Tony Bennett at 100 - May 11, 2026

Join us as we celebrate the 100th birthday of the one and only Tony Bennett! This Chicago Cabaret Week show highlights his incredible musical legacy, featuring iconic songs from the Great American Songbook that were a canvas for Tony Bennett's unique style and sound. A group of talented singers from Chicago Cabaret Professionals will perform his hits as well as some lesser-known gems, honoring this renowned artist who was one of the last vocal titans of his generation.

Get Tickets to Tony Bennett at 100!

America 250 - July 13, 2026

Celebrate America’s 250th birthday with a powerful evening of song that reflects the nation in all its complexity. Featuring patriotic anthems, protest songs, and Broadway favorites, this show honors the full American story with songs that reflect the ideals we strive for, the voices that demand change, and the creativity that defines us. Honest, uplifting, and forward-looking, it’s a musical tribute to an America that continues to grow, question, and hope.