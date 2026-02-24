JEKYLL & HYDE Returns to Chicago in September

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 10-time 2025 Jeff Award–nominated musical JEKYLL & HYDE will make its Broadway In Chicago debut at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut St.), September 8—October 25. The engagement follows last year's completely sold-out and extended Chicago run — which marked the musical's first staging in the city in more than 15 years. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham with music direction by Nick Sula and choreography by Brenda Didier.

JEKYLL & HYDE will be included in the next Broadway In Chicago season package, on sale this April. Groups of 10 or more may purchase tickets now by emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com or calling 312-977-1710.

The entire original cast will return for the Broadway Playhouse run, including Jeff Award nominees David Moreland (Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde), Ava Lane Stovall (Lucy Harris), and Emily McCormick (Emma Carew).

The full design team and orchestra are expected to return with all the specific elements for the Broadway Playhouse production to be announced at a later date.

Murder and chaos are pitted against love and virtue in this sweeping gothic musical.

The epic struggle between good and evil comes to life on stage in the musical phenomenon, Jekyll & Hyde. Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a thrilling score of pop rock hits from multi-Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse, Jekyll & Hyde has mesmerized audiences the world over.

Lou Raizin, President and CEO of Broadway In Chicago, said, “This collaboration with Kokandy Productions reflects what makes Chicago's theatre community so powerful — artists and institutions working together to elevate bold storytelling and expand access to exceptional live performance. JEKYLL & HYDE is a thrilling example of the depth of talent in our city, and we are proud to bring this acclaimed production to the Broadway Playhouse for a broader audience.”

Scot Kokandy, Executive Producer of Kokandy Productions, added, “To say we are excited is an understatement. Last year's production of JEKYLL & HYDE was the most ambitious production we have attempted to present, and we are ecstatic and honored to partner with Broadway In Chicago to bring it back this fall.”

Derek Van Barham, Producing Artistic Director of Kokandy Productions and Jeff Award-nominated Director of JEKYLL & HYDE, noted, “We were overwhelmed by the initial response to our JEKYLL & HYDE. Clapping, cheering, standing ovations in the middle of the show — it was like being at a rock concert for everyone's favorite band. Directing this amazing cast at the Broadway Playhouse and seeing our production grow on this stage means the world to me. And that it's returning during the Halloween season makes it a wickedly delicious treat for Chicago.”

JEKYLL & HYDE JEFF NOMINATED CREATIVE TEAM

Derek Van Barham (Director) is the Producing Artistic Director of Kokandy Productions. Directing credits include Children of Eden in Concert (Broadway In Chicago), Amélie, Into the Woods, Alice by Heart, Sweeney Todd, American Psycho, Head Over Heels (3 Jeff Awards and 2 Jeff nominations, Kokandy); Spring Awakening (Flint Rep); Rock of Ages (Metropolis); The View Upstairs (Circle Theatre); Miracle by Dan Savage, Poseidon (Hell in a Handbag); Carrie, Bat Boy, Merrily We Roll Along (CCPA/Roosevelt University). Choreography credits include Evil Dead (Jeff nomination), Coraline the Musical, Ghost Quartet and Shockheaded Peter (Black Button Eyes). He was previously named one of Windy City Times' 30 Under 30, and one of Newcity Magazine's 50 Players 2024. MFA: CCPA/Roosevelt University. IG: @dvbarham

Nick Sula (Music Director) is an award-winning pianist and music director, proud to return to Kokandy Productions where he served as music director for the Jeff Award-winning productions of Sweeney Todd (Jeff Award for Outstanding Music Direction), Into the Woods (Jeff Awards for Outstanding Music Direction and Orchestrations), as well as the Chicago Musical Theatre Festival. Other Chicago theatre music direction credits include: Anything Goes (Jeff nomination) with Porchlight Music Theatre; Ghost Quartet (Jeff nomination), Mary Rose, Nevermore, Amour and Coraline with Black Button Eyes Productions; Myths & Hymns, The Glorious Ones (Jeff nomination), Hello Again, La Cage aux Folles and Pippin with BoHo Theatre. As a professor of musical theatre he serves as a music director, instructor and vocal coach at the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University.

Brenda Didier (Choreographer) is thrilled to collaborate with Derek (DVB) for the first time and to return to Kokandy after choreographing Grand Hotel in 2018 (Jeff nomination). Direction and/or Choreography credits include work with: Chicago Shakespeare Theater, The Goodman, Marriott, Paramount, Porchlight Music Theatre, Mercury Theater, Theo and many others. Tour: Kenny Rogers Christmas Tour, Cirque Shanghai: Navy Pier Skyline Stage and productions in Atlantic City, Las Vegas and the New Victory Theatre in New York. Ms. Didier made her TV Choreography debut with T-Mobile's national holiday commercial "Home for the Holidays." She is a multiple Jeff Award recipient in both Direction and Choreography (Equity and Non-Equity wings) and Artistic Director/Founder of The Lincolnshire Academy of Dance, now in its 28th Season. "Thank you to Derek, Nick, Shane, Scot and our incredible cast, design team, band and crew! Thank you for supporting live theatre! Love to Mike, Mom, family and friends!”