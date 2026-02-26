Shakespeare Project Of Chicago to Present Free Performances Of RICHARD II

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Shakespeare Project of Chicago continues its 2025-26 Theatrical Reading Season with free performances of Shakespeare's historical tragedy RICHARD II, running Feb. 27-March 2 and March 7 at five Chicago-area venues.

"I'll make a voyage to the Holy Land

To wash this blood off from my guilty hand."

Experience the gripping drama of power, betrayal, and downfall in Shakespeare's RICHARD II. This masterful history play delves into the turbulent reign of a flawed king whose arrogance and misrule spark rebellion, leading to his shocking deposition. With soaring poetry, intense political intrigue, and profound questions about leadership and legitimacy, RICHARD II is a timeless exploration of ambition and consequence. Will divine right prevail, or will raw power seize the throne? Don't miss this riveting tale of a kingdom in crisis - where every word is a weapon and every choice determines destiny.

Directed by Richard Shavzin, the cast includes Christian Davis Aldridge as Bagot and Exton; Craig Duff as Lord Marshal and Northumberland; Shelby Marie Edwards as Willoughby and Gardener; Patrice Egleston as Duchess of Gloucester, Ross, and Lady-in-Waiting; Henry Fahey as Young Richard II; Kevin Gudahl as York; Gary Henderson as Busy and Bishop of Carlisle; Matt Keeley as Aumerle and Groom; Tom Morin as King Richard II; Christopher Prentice as Bolingbroke; Lauren Grace Thompson as Queen, Welsh Captain and Keeper; Jake Weinheimer as Mowbray, Servingman and Percy; Lizzie Williams as Green, Gardener's Man and Duchess of York; and Kate Young as Gaunt and Salisbury. Alex Albrecht and Beth Harris are the understudies.

The production features music and sound design by George Zahora. Alden Vasquez is the stage manager and Sara B.T. Thiel is the dramaturg.

The Shakespeare Project of Chicago's theatrical readings are fully staged book-in-hand performances.

Admission is free and seating is limited.

All performances are preceded by an introduction to the play that commences 15 minutes prior to curtain.

Performance schedule

- Friday, Feb. 27: 7 p.m. at Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 W. Oakton St., Niles. Registration required.

- Saturday, Feb. 28: 10 a.m. at Newberry Library, 60 W. Walton St., Chicago. Registration required.

- Sunday, March 1: 2 p.m. at Mount Prospect Public Library, 10 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Registration required.

- Monday, March 2: 6:30 p.m. at Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire. Registration required.

- Saturday, March 7: 1 p.m. at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. No registration required.

The Shakespeare Project's 2025-26 Season kicked off in November with ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL, directed by Michelle Shupe. It will continue in April with Thomas Middleton's THE WITCH, adapted and directed by Artistic Director Peter Garino. The season will conclude in June with ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA, directed by J.R. Sullivan.